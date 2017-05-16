News By Tag
Why Eco Friendly cleaning is the future of commercial cleaning
Is it important to be an environmentally friendly business? Did you know that most eco friendly commercial cleaning companies don't have the right accreditation to deliver the green cleaning practices expected from an eco friendly company? A commercial cleaning company in Hull, reveals why 90% of their cleaning products are environmentally approved and why every business serious about its green image should deploy green cleaning practices.
Here is why eco friendly cleaning is the future of commercial cleaning.
The first benefit of deploying green cleaning practices is the company image.
Eco Brite, a commercial cleaning company in Hull (http://www.ecobrite.co.uk/
Another reason why eco friendly commercial cleaning is beneficial is the reduction of sick days for employees. Eco friendly cleaning improves the indoor air quality as well as minimises the exposure to aggressive and toxic leaning chemicals. If you are a company which is serious about reducing sick days, you may want to explore the benefits of using eco friendly cleaning products.
Many businesses have invested in furniture and fixtures which are important for the day to day operation of the business. Since such business expenditure can be a huge investment, it is vital that you look after it as well as possible. Eco friendly cleaning practices can help you take care of the office furniture and make sure it is as good as possible for as long as possible.
If you are a business in Hull and looking for eco friendly cleaning services, Eco Brite in Hull can help. They have 25 years in the eco friendly commercial cleaning industry. The company has been recognised with the CLENSA Green Clean Scheme Accreditation and ISO 14001 Environmental Certification meaning that they know how to use eco friendly products in the best way which suits your business.
For a price match guarantee and a free quote, you can call their Hull office on 01482 646770. Their website is www.ecobrite.co.uk.
