Why Eco Friendly cleaning is the future of commercial cleaning

 
 
HULL, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- It has never been more important for businesses in 2017 to have a green policy. A sustainability statement can be a huge differentiator for small businesses and big corporations alike. A green policy very often includes responsibilities for the employees, business premises and the way the business looks after their customers. One of the ways modern businesses can look after their employees is by making sure the workplace is as healthy and as clean as possible.

Is it important to be an environmentally friendly business? Did you know that most eco friendly commercial cleaning companies don't have the right accreditation to deliver the green cleaning practices expected from an eco friendly company? A commercial cleaning company in Hull, reveals why 90% of their cleaning products are environmentally approved and why every business serious about its green image should deploy green cleaning practices.

Here is why eco friendly cleaning is the future of  commercial cleaning.

The first benefit of deploying green cleaning practices is the company image.

Eco Brite, a commercial cleaning company in Hull (http://www.ecobrite.co.uk/commercial-cleaning-company-hull), explains in their blog that "the most obvious benefit is the lower impact on the environment, helping to reduce water and air pollution, ozone depletion and reducing the effects on climate change." Being good to the environment is good for business because it create a strong and trusted company image.

Another reason why eco friendly commercial cleaning is beneficial is the reduction of sick days for employees. Eco friendly cleaning improves the indoor air quality as well as minimises the exposure to aggressive and toxic leaning chemicals. If you are a company which is serious about reducing sick days, you may want to explore the benefits of using eco friendly cleaning products.

Many businesses have invested in furniture and fixtures which are important for the day to day operation of the business. Since such business expenditure can be a huge investment, it is vital that you look after it as well as possible. Eco friendly cleaning practices can help you take care of the office furniture and make sure it is as good as possible for as long as possible.

If you are a business in Hull and looking for eco friendly cleaning services, Eco Brite in Hull can help. They have 25 years in the eco friendly commercial cleaning industry. The company has been recognised with the CLENSA Green Clean Scheme Accreditation and ISO 14001 Environmental Certification meaning that they know how to use eco friendly products in the best way which suits your business.

For a price match guarantee and a free quote, you can call their Hull office on 01482 646770.  Their website is www.ecobrite.co.uk.
Eco Brite Hull
Email:***@ecobrite.co.uk
