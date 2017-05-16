Atlas Regulatory Toxicology, Inc. Releases First Strategic Expert Report

The title of the report is: "Glyphosate: No Cancer Risks of Concern Identified in US Populations if Classified as "Suggestive Evidence of Carcinogenic Potential"

-- "There has been a lot of debate about the carcinogenic potential of the pesticide active ingredient, glyphosate. We approached this issue by shifting the focus from hazard to risk, "says Jessica Ryman-Rasmussen, Director and Principal at Atlas Regulatory Toxicology, Inc. Ryman-Rasmussen holds a PhD and a board certification in toxicology and has expertise in US EPA risk assessment methods. "US EPA released a report of its FIFRA Scientific Advisory Panel in which EPA and some Panel members proposed that glyphosate was not likely to be a human carcinogen. However, other Panel members proposed that glyphosate be classified as having "". We estimated cancer risks for US populations exposed to glyphosate in food and drinking water, in residential and recreational settings, and occupationally. Our cancer risk assessments were based on US EPA precedents and US EPA risk assessment methods. We did not identify any cancer risks of concern. Our results indicate that the human health risk assessments that US EPA has done for glyphosate are public health-protective for any potential carcinogenicity."Atlas Regulatory Toxicology, Inc.'s Strategic Expert Reports identify important issues related to the health effects of chemicals (toxicology). These reports provide subject matter background, novel analyses, and expert scientific opinion. These reports may be used by purchasers to inform their own strategies for regulation, litigation, advocacy, and business decisions.About Atlas Regulatory Toxicology, Inc. Atlas Regulatory Toxicology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is located in the greater Rapid City, SD area. It is a publisher and consulting firm focusing on toxicology and risk assessment for pesticides, chemicals, and nanotechnology.