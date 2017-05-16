News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa was certified with "Green Key" Award for the 9th consecutive year!
The "Green Key" criteria concern the Environmental Management of the Tourism Company and the Environmental Education that the company has to undertake for staff, visitors, suppliers and, if possible, the local community in which it operates.
1. Environmental Management
2. Customer Information
3. Water Management
4. Waste Management
5. Energy
6. Food and Beverages
7. Inner Environment
8. Garden and Parking spaces
9. Corporate Social Responsibility
10. Administration
11. Green Activities
Cyan group of hotels
The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consist over 200 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, on the island of Crete, Greece.
Contact info:
Cyan group of hotels
P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414
Heraklion, Crete
Greece
Tel.: +30 2810 821602
Fax: +30 2810 821433
E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com
Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/
Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse