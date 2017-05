Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa was certified with "Green Key" Award for the 9th consecutive year!

The "Green Key" criteria concern the Environmental Management of the Tourism Company and the Environmental Education that the company has to undertake for staff, visitors, suppliers and, if possible, the local community in which it operates.

-- Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa, in Amoudara, hotel of the Cyan group of hotels successfully passed all evaluation procedures based on the "Green Key" Award criteria and certification. "Green Key" is an eco-label from Greek Nature Protection for tourist accommodation. The "Green Key" criteria concern the Environmental Management of the Tourism Company and the Environmental Education that the company has to undertake for staff, visitors, suppliers and, if possible, the local community in which it operates. In particular, the criteria for awarding a Green Key business label are divided into the following 11 categories:1. Environmental Management2. Customer Information3. Water Management4. Waste Management5. Energy6. Food and Beverages7. Inner Environment8. Garden and Parking spaces9. Corporate Social Responsibility10. Administration11. Green ActivitiesCyan group of hotelsThe Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consist over 200 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, on the island of Crete, Greece.Contact info:Cyan group of hotelsP.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414Heraklion, CreteGreeceTel.: +30 2810 821602Fax: +30 2810 821433E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.comWeb: http://www.cyanhotels.com/