Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa was certified with "Green Key" Award for the 9th consecutive year!

Industry News





HERAKLION, Greece - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa, in Amoudara, hotel of the Cyan group of hotels successfully passed all evaluation procedures based on the "Green Key" Award criteria and certification. "Green Key" is an eco-label from Greek Nature Protection for tourist accommodation. The "Green Key" criteria concern the Environmental Management of the Tourism Company and the Environmental Education that the company has to undertake for staff, visitors, suppliers and, if possible, the local community in which it operates. In particular, the criteria for awarding a Green Key business label are divided into the following 11 categories:

1. Environmental Management

2. Customer Information

3. Water Management

4. Waste Management

5. Energy

6. Food and Beverages

7. Inner Environment

8. Garden and Parking spaces

9. Corporate Social Responsibility

10. Administration

11. Green Activities

Cyan group of hotels

The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach -  4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consist over 200 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, on the island of Crete, Greece.

Contact info:

Cyan group of hotels

P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414

Heraklion, Crete

Greece

Tel.: +30 2810 821602

Fax: +30 2810 821433

E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com

Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/

Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
End
Source:Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa
Email:***@cyanhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Green Key, Apollonia Beach Resort, Cyan Group Hotels
Industry:Tourism
Location:Heraklion - Crete - Greece
Subject:Awards
