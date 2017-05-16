News By Tag
Notion Press presents "The Brilliant Manipulator" by Ritu Arora
A Fraud has been unearthed in the Treasury of the ZNI Bank, New Delhi. The forex merchant dealer, Anand Patel has been accused of the fraud, but he vehemently denies it. Then who is the fraudster ? Is he an insider?
Who are Mark Smith, Tom Spark, Timothy Lopez, Jose Martin and Daniel Brown ? What is their role in the scheme of the fraud ? Who dares risk his job and future in defrauding the bank ? Who is the punter ?
A student of science, Ritu Arora took to Banking as her career, which took her to places across the country and exposed her to a plethora of people of varied hues of psychological makeup. Interacting with people from different cultures and socio-economic background, armed with varied levels of intellect, she keenly observed their reactions to the events played in the theatre called Life, all of which ultimately led to a firm understanding that, each incident, however insignificant, can be and is viewed from each one's own perspective.
Belonging to the age group that has witnessed the tremendous transformation in banking, from manual ledgers to machines to digital transactions, she has magically spun a yarn of a master manipulator emanating from a fraud in the midst of a Bank's Treasury. How people with different mindsets react to the chain of events in deciphering the fraud, makes the book most interesting.
Get your copy here: https://notionpress.com/
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
