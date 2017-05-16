 
G-Cube's Manish Gupta Features In The 'Top Movers and Shakers' 2017

 
 
Manish-Gupta
NOIDA, India - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- G-Cube CEO Manish Gupta has been included in the  Top movers and shakers of the e-learning industry. This is the list of the most influencial people of the learning industry. Manish Gupta has been included the fourth consequetive time  in the prestigious list.

The list cites personalities who lead the corporate eLearning world and contribute to its ever accelerating growth. The corporate eLearning world has continued, its rapid evolution in the last few years. The most perceptible change is that it has become less "regionally" based and become more of a "worldwide" market. This is due to the onset of the internet age as well as business globalization. Therefore, instead of splitting the list into regions, there is an extended "World" list.

Manish Gupta, CEO, G-Cube ( www.gc-solutions.net ) celebrates the win and says, 'In spite of changing economic climate , training and workplace learning continues to be the focus of most modern corporate houses. We have been part of the industry for more than a decade now and feel honored to be included in its achievements as well as successes. The industry is continually evolving and we will continue to align to its emergent needs.'

Resource: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-c...

End
Source:G-Cube
Email:***@gc-solutions.net Email Verified
Tags:Elearning Company, Top Movers and Shakers, Elearning Award
Industry:Business
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Awards
