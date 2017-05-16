Chameleon-i Offers Top UK Applicant Tracking Systems Software with High-Quality Features

Chameleon-i is an established recruitment software manufacturer in the UK that offers leading online recruitment solution to numerous recruitment businesses throughout the world.

-- The emergence of recruitment software has changed the traditional way how recruitment agencies and companies used to hire candidates previously. Now the work of hiring and tracking a candidate is much easier, simpler and safer compared to before. Many software companies are coming up with new recruitment software to help people in business with the hiring process in different ways. And, one of such outstanding recruitment software which is currently creating a great buzz in the market is the application tracking software from Chameleon-i.Chameleon-i offers an excellent application tracking software which is specially designed to help recruitment business to track the status of their candidates easily. Through this application tracking software, the company tries to make the selection process much easier, quicker and trouble-free for the recruiters. Hiring candidates is quite a lengthy process which includes a lot of steps starting from calling the candidates, arranging the interview place and time, interviewing the candidates, selecting the best ones among them, doing a background check and a lot more.With the help of this application tracking software, one can lower a lot of pressure as the software will take care of the candidates tracking entirely. Integrating this application tracking software in recruiting business is also important because it helps agencies to keep their candidates up to date about the interview process. If the candidates are not informed about their interview status they might feel that they have got rejected, and this way you might lose a valuable candidate.Chameleon-i application tracking software is one of thewhich can be used by all professional recruitment agencies who want their hiring process to be perfect and easy. Chameleon-i also feels proud to offer a software system which not only saves the time of the recruiters but also offers complete candidate satisfaction. This application software from Chameleon-i is suitable for both start-up agencies and established recruitment businesses. Chameleon-i not only helps recruitment businesses by offering a single application tracking software, but it offers a comprehensive software solution by providing could-based recruitment software which provides a smooth, fast and safe recruitment to the agencies.Chameleon-i is one of the leading online recruitment software manufacturers that offer top quality recruitment software to a broad range of recruitment agencies to help them hire candidates in a more convenient, fast, reliable, and secure way. Chameleon-i is a platform which is run by Remedy HCMS Ltd. With the help of this platform, the company plans to offers a top-notch software solution to recruitment agencies worldwide.Know more about the company by callingor visit the official website