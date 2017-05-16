News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Batteroo Boost Sleeves - A New Way to Extend Disposable Battery Life By 600 Percent
Batteroo Inc.designed a reusable intelligent power management sleeve that fits over batteries and extends their usable life by 600 percent.
The Batteroo Boost sleeve, with its patented technology, extends the life of the batteries by tapping into the remaining energy. Batteroo Boost sleeve is a unique product by Batteroo Inc. that helps extend the dead battery life efficiently. Batteroo not only extends the life of the battery but also saves the environment, as most of the batteries end up in Garbage without being completely used.
Batteroo Boost Sleeve boost the voltage across the battery allowing to access all the energy within it even when the voltage drops below 1.35 volts. Batteroo boost sleeve just cost at $2.50 and can extend the life of a disposable battery by up to 600 percent, allowing you to squeeze every drop of energy from dead batteries ranging from D to AAA in size.
Its inventor Bob Roohparvar explains:
"The Batteroo Boost Sleeves has boost circuitry that will boost the voltage from 0.6 volts to 1.5 volts and will maintain voltage at 1.5—which is a brand new battery,"-"There's actually no IP [intellectual property] in the boost circuitry. Our technology is really a miniaturization technique (https://www.batteroo.com/
Batteroo sleeve is designed in a way that it fits in all battery operated electronic devices such as children's toys, flashlights, remote controls, wireless keyboards, video game controllers, portable radios, and blood pressure monitors. The sleeves save energy and money by delaying the need for purchasing new batteries.
To know more about the features and benefits of using Batteroo Boost Sleeves, visit the website of Batteroo Inc. For any other query contact at 1-844-827-6673. You can also send them email at support@batteroo.com
About the Company
Batteroo Inc. is an innovator of intelligent power management and delivery systems. Batteroo Boost technology makes contact with the positive and negative terminals of a common battery to access the untapped energy remaining in the battery before it is thrown away. Batteroo has been tested and shown to extend the life of disposable alkaline batteries on a variety of battery-operated home and office gadgets. The reduction of battery usage resulting from Batteroo's life extension technology saves consumers money and saves landfills from toxic battery waste that results in soil contamination and a laundry list of negative environmental impacts. For more information visit www.Batteroo.com.
Contact
Batteroo Inc.
4087896398
***@batteroo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse