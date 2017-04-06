News By Tag
Save 10% While Organizing Your Packaging Methods As a Tribute On Memorial Day
Prices Leak by 10% on All Online Orders of Packaging & Shipping Supplies, Medical Supplies and Safety Supplies in the Remembrance of Americans Who Sacrificed Their Lives for the Nation
We announced a whopping 10% site-wide sale for our new as well as existing customers. The sale continues to be valid till 06/04/2017 and serves an opportunity to stock up a good quantity of packaging supplies, safety supplies, and medical supplies. Our product lines include cost-saving packaging utility material like shipping mailing envelopes, industrial tapes, stretch wraps, reclosable bags, safety supplies like disposable oversleeves, aprons, shoe covers, beard covers and other hygiene-maintenance products, and we also equip medical supplies that include bandage wraps, first aid kits, medical gloves, eye care/burn-care products, fingertip protection, etc. Users can place multiple orders and would be eligible for a flat 10% discount in the total bill amount. For availing the discount, users will just have to enter the code "MEMORIAL2017"
Enjoy 10% off on all online purchases from us and save huge on your packaging material spendings. The offer remains valid up to 6/4/2017. For more information on our products, please visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/
