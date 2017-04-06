 
Industry News





Save 10% While Organizing Your Packaging Methods As a Tribute On Memorial Day

Prices Leak by 10% on All Online Orders of Packaging & Shipping Supplies, Medical Supplies and Safety Supplies in the Remembrance of Americans Who Sacrificed Their Lives for the Nation
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- "As a remembrance of those who served the nation till their last breath, we, the Packaging Supplies By Mail team have loosened the price of all the products shelved on our online stores by 10%. They served us; now it is our turn to serve the masses and that is the reason we have extended our contribution by smashing down the prices of all the products on our website," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail. Often finding ways to encourage sophisticated packaging methods, our executives feel that offering a discount allows businesses to find an opportunity to accumulate quality shipping supplies at an economical price.

We announced a whopping 10% site-wide sale for our new as well as existing customers. The sale continues to be valid till 06/04/2017 and serves an opportunity to stock up a good quantity of packaging supplies, safety supplies, and medical supplies. Our product lines include cost-saving packaging utility material like shipping mailing envelopes, industrial tapes, stretch wraps, reclosable bags, safety supplies like disposable oversleeves, aprons, shoe covers, beard covers and other hygiene-maintenance products, and we also equip medical supplies that include bandage wraps, first aid kits, medical gloves, eye care/burn-care products, fingertip protection, etc. Users can place multiple orders and would be eligible for a flat 10% discount in the total bill amount. For availing the discount, users will just have to enter the code "MEMORIAL2017" during check out. We are sure that packaging would not be more interesting without our high-quality and cost efficient packaging material.

Enjoy 10% off on all online purchases from us and save huge on your packaging material spendings. The offer remains valid up to 6/4/2017. For more information on our products, please visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/ or feel free to call us at 1-800-456-2467. Follow our posts for more discount offers and announcements.
Click to Share