 
News By Tag
* Fluid FX
* Paul Anderson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Fluid FX Launches New Commodity Trading Accounts for Farmers

Fluid FX presents a new type of trading account for farmers. A collaboration between professional commodity brokers Paul Anderson and David Scott at Fluid FX and farming professionals across Canada and Europe, Fluid FX latest service is here.
 
 
farmers
farmers
NEW YORK - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- A new type of commodity and FX trading account, for farmers. After months of work to develop a proprietory trading software and platform to facilitate ease of use for farmers trading commodities, Fluid FX Senior Broker Paul Andersen announced today that his team had experienced great success and were reay to go live with the new trading accounts for farmers.

Special trading algorithms and technology are used to calculate risk and formulate trades relating to the farming business including of course hedging against bad crop prices amongst other farming related investment needs.

Working hand in hand with the Senior Brokers at Fluid FX, farmers who open one of these accounts will create a trading account that fits their business and needs . Fluid FX has developed tried and tested trading strategies to fit the commodities important to our farming clients.


Trading Director Alan P Howard was enthused by the work of his brokers in bringing this new service to the table and developing it over the past months. He says "the company has to say a special thank you for the work of both Paul Anderson and also David Scott. These guys have been working around the clock on this and really deserve credit for a new trading platform that will beneift our clients that are also farmers."

You can find out more about both Fluid FX and also how their new trading platform will enable farmers to trade their way by visiting the fluid fx webpage at http://www.fluidfxint.com/farmers.

Opening an account takes only a few moments and brokers are waiting to answer any questions and get you trading for profit, fast. Call Fluid FX at +1 855 861 4969.

Contact
Sarah Thompson
+1 855 861 4969
***@fluidfxint.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fluidfxint.com Email Verified
Tags:Fluid FX, Paul Anderson
Industry:Investment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 22, 2017
Fluid FX Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share