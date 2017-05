Fluid FX Launches New Commodity Trading Accounts for Farmers

Fluid FX presents a new type of trading account for farmers. A collaboration between professional commodity brokers Paul Anderson and David Scott at Fluid FX and farming professionals across Canada and Europe, Fluid FX latest service is here.

-- A new type of commodity and FX trading account, for farmers. After months of work to develop a proprietory trading software and platform to facilitate ease of use for farmers trading commodities, Fluid FX Senior Broker Paul Andersen announced today that his team had experienced great success and were reay to go live with the new trading accounts for farmers.Special trading algorithms and technology are used to calculate risk and formulate trades relating to the farming business including of course hedging against bad crop prices amongst other farming related investment needs.Working hand in hand with the Senior Brokers at Fluid FX, farmers who open one of these accounts will create a trading account that fits their business and needs . Fluid FX has developed tried and tested trading strategies to fit the commodities important to our farming clients.Trading Director Alan P Howard was enthused by the work of his brokers in bringing this new service to the table and developing it over the past months. He saysYou can find out more about both Fluid FX and also how their new trading platform will enable farmers to trade their way by visiting the fluid fx webpage at http://www.fluidfxint.com/ farmers Opening an account takes only a few moments and brokers are waiting to answer any questions and get you trading for profit, fast. Call Fluid FX at +1 855 861 4969.