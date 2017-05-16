 
New Book For Children Ages 2-6

Written and illustrated by Ron Sharrow, author of the Bruce West Novels, a series of courtroom dramas based upon cases he handled during his 35-year legal career.
 
 
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Retired attorney and author of the Bruce West Novels, Ron Sharrow, creates a fairytale for pre-school children about a dog and a little bird who are best friends.

Trinket is a precious Maltese puppy who lives in a nice house in California with her mommy and daddy. She becomes fascinated with an adorable little hummingbird that flits around in the garden drinking the nectar from the flowers and splashing in the fountain. She and the little bird become playmates and Trinket invites her to come live in her house. She brings the bird home and begs her mommy and daddy to let her live with them.

They decide to name the little bird Tinker Bell after the fairy in Peter Pan, but Trinket's daddy doesn't think Tinker Bell would be very happy living in a house where she would not be free to fly around all the time. He offers to build the little bird her very own house in the garden where the two of them can continue their friendship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The author and illustrator of the book, Ron Sharrow, is better known as the author of the Bruce West series of courtroom drama novels based upon the humorous stories and cases he memorialized in a journal he maintained during his 35-year legal career.

Trinket is the third of the Maltese dogs who have added the immeasurable pleasure and comfort of pet ownership he and his wife have enjoyed for the past 44 years. He was motivated to write a children's book to share the joys of having a pet and the wonders of nature with young children. He crafted the story and illustrated the book to capture the imagination of small, impressionable youngsters and bring joy to the parent who reads them the story. The book is appropriate and intended for children 2-6 years of age.

Trinket's New Friend

44 page, full color, soft cover book. ISBN: 978-1546628447. Published in May, 2017. Available from Amazon.com and wherever books are sold; $12.95. A hard cover edition is soon to be released.

Contact: RonSharrow@aol.com • Visit: http://www.ronsharrow.com/

Contact: RonSharrow@aol.com
Source:Ronald Sharrow, Author
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
