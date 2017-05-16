News By Tag
D-life Launches Insurance Exchange For Detroiters By Detroiters
D-LIFE launches Tri-Brand For Detroiters during Detroit Startup Week May 22nd-26th 2017
D-Life has the potential to make a huge impact within the Detroit Community by introducing more innovative ways to market essential insurance products as apart of Detroit's lifestyle. D-Life is setting a fresh tone to change the traditional perceptions of how insurance has been marketed and sold by creating more of a social platform interaction with its clients and prospects.
The D-Life plan has been in the works for 2 years now. The company witnessed the increase of insurance rates for Detroiters alone, and is doing something about it. Detroit is ranked as the #1 most expensive city for auto insurance in the nation, alongside the high level of blight the City combats. As a result, many residents choose not to carry insurance or sacrifice health and life insurance in order to afford to pay for insurance.As a result, many insurers fled the City. Instead of running away from Detroit, D-Life has been running towards it. D-Life states, "We are from Detroit so we can best serve our community because we understand its needs. We are not an outside insurance agency parachuting in to save the day. We look to serve our members with the best coverage available accommodating all their needs." The company understands it will not always be the most competitive on price, yet they will make up by being competitive with a product of convenience.
D-Life Is a local Sponsor of Detroit Start-up Week and will have an exhibitor booth to share more about their products. D-Life also has two other brands: D-Life H20, a social enterprise where a percentage of its sale proceeds provide water ionizers for low income households affected by the Flint Water Crisis.
Its third brand- D-Life Institute, is a not for profit that provides free financial literacy workshops for Detroiters that targets the uninsured and low income areas.
D-Life is a Triple Changemaker, providing competitive insurance coverage rates, proper coverage, financial literacy, & revenue generation for the City of Detroit-Rest Insured.
More information can be accessed at www.dlifedetroit.com
About D-Life
@Dlifedetroit
D-Life is a new unique insurance exchange tailored for Detroit residents and businesses. D-Life has a focus of helping to lower the costly rates of insurance the City of Detroit carries. D-Life is an insurance exchange specifically for Detroit residents and business owners-decreasing the uninsured percentage in the City, while attracting more potential residents and business owners to the City to live and work. With the insurance exchange, D-Life can help save Detroiters up to 54% in their annual insurance rates. D-Life is a Motor City Match Award Winner, Detroit Development Fund, and Michigan Women's Foundation Award Recipient.
About D-Life H20
@DlifeH20
D-Life H2O is a water product that sells more than alkaline water ionizers and bottled water- we care about our urbanized communities. D-Life H20 provides a low-cost financing program for our ionizers as well as through our Flint Assistance Ionizer Program, making our ionizers affordable for everyone. Get involved with our D-Life H2O initiative as a Supporter or a Partner. A percentage of all Sale proceeds go to funding D-Life H2O Water ionizer units for low income Flint households.
About D-Life Institute
@DlifeInstitute
D-Life Institute is a community initiative that offers free programs for Detroit Residents and Entrepreneurs. As we continue to build a strong and stable business, we will educate (through community financial literacy workshops) and inform insureds about the sometimes "confusing" as well as the "unsettling"
About Detroit StartUp Week 2017
@detstartupweek
Detroit Startup Week is a five-day celebration of the Detroit Community. Join the Detroit community in a new type of conference that builds momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship, led by entrepreneurs and hosted in the entrepreneurial spaces you love. Startup Week is a reflection of your hard work and your community's unique entrepreneurial identity. With over 100+ events, 150+ Speakers, 15 + Programming Tracks, 5,000 anticipated attendees. Detroit StartUpWeek is a part of 40 participating cities across the globe.
