Battle, Level up, Build with Portal Knights, Now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

--, the cooperative action-RPG developed by Keen Games and published by 505 Games, launches today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after refining the gameplay experience in Steam's Early Access program over the last year, helping them create an imaginative 3D sandbox world with a focus on tactical action combat and RPG levelling up. In Early Access, Keen Games gathered critical feedback from the community to iterate and improvefor its official release, adding new content for players, ranging from larger islands to additional timed events, on a near-monthly basis for over a year. 505 Games and Keen Games remain committed to listening to community feedback after the game releases and plan to add more content and new features on a regular basis."We want to thank everyone who participated in our Early Access phase; you were instrumental in bringing the world offrom concept to completion,"said Antony Christoulakis, Keen Games. "Steam's Early Access program helped us create a polished, immersive game by connecting us with our fans so we could gather their valuable feedback before bringing the game to console. We are very happy with the results, and welcome PS4 and Xbox One players to join the adventure with our official launch!"In, players will begin their journey as a Warrior, Mage or Ranger, then level up their character and craft powerful gear and resources to defeat formidable monsters and epic bosses in real-time combat. Featuring four-person cooperative online multiplayer and two-player local split-screen action,allows players to work with friends or family to build structures, explore dungeons and overcome challenging perils together. Knights can travel between randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds on daring journeys, build a home to show off the hard-earned treasures from their explorations, and master tactical action combat and powerful talents on their quest to restore peace to the world.is available for purchase for retail and digital in Australia on Thursday, May 18.is rated PG Mild Violence Online Interactivity. For more information, please visit www.portalknights.com 505 Games is a global video game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console, PC and handheld platforms as well as for mobile devices and social networks.Publishing highlights in premium games include PAYDAY 2, Terraria, Portal Knights, Assetto Corsa, ABZÛ, Virginia, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons and How to Survive. Free-to-play publishing highlights include Battle Islands, Gems of War and Hawken. Distribution highlights include Rocket League, Stardew Valley, Dead by Daylight and Don't Starve. Upcoming titles include Indivisible (from the development team behind Skullgirls), and Koji Igarashi's next project, Bloodstained:Ritual of the Night.505 Games has offices in California, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and China. It works with a network of distribution and sub-licensing partners in all other markets. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit www.505games.com