Battle, Level up, Build with Portal Knights, Now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Award-Winning Sandbox Action RPG Game is out now on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
In Portal Knights, players will begin their journey as a Warrior, Mage or Ranger, then level up their character and craft powerful gear and resources to defeat formidable monsters and epic bosses in real-time combat. Featuring four-person cooperative online multiplayer and two-player local split-screen action, Portal Knights allows players to work with friends or family to build structures, explore dungeons and overcome challenging perils together. Knights can travel between randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds on daring journeys, build a home to show off the hard-earned treasures from their explorations, and master tactical action combat and powerful talents on their quest to restore peace to the world.
Portal Knights is available for purchase for retail and digital in Australia on Thursday, May 18. Portal Knights is rated PG Mild Violence Online Interactivity. For more information, please visit www.portalknights.com
About 505 Games
505 Games is a global video game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console, PC and handheld platforms as well as for mobile devices and social networks.
Publishing highlights in premium games include PAYDAY 2, Terraria, Portal Knights, Assetto Corsa, ABZÛ, Virginia, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons and How to Survive. Free-to-play publishing highlights include Battle Islands, Gems of War and Hawken. Distribution highlights include Rocket League, Stardew Valley, Dead by Daylight and Don't Starve. Upcoming titles include Indivisible (from the development team behind Skullgirls), and Koji Igarashi's next project, Bloodstained:
505 Games has offices in California, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and China. It works with a network of distribution and sub-licensing partners in all other markets. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit www.505games.com.
