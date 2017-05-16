 
Battle, Level up, Build with Portal Knights, Now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Award-Winning Sandbox Action RPG Game is out now on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Portal Knights, the cooperative action-RPG developed by Keen Games and published by 505 Games, launches today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after refining the gameplay experience in Steam's Early Access program over the last year, helping them create an imaginative 3D sandbox world with a focus on tactical action combat and RPG levelling up. In Early Access, Keen Games gathered critical feedback from the community to iterate and improve Portal Knights for its official release, adding new content for players, ranging from larger islands to additional timed events, on a near-monthly basis for over a year. 505 Games and Keen Games remain committed to listening to community feedback after the game releases and plan to add more content and new features on a regular basis.

"We want to thank everyone who participated in our Early Access phase; you were instrumental in bringing the world of Portal Knights from concept to completion," said Antony Christoulakis, Keen Games. "Steam's Early Access program helped us create a polished, immersive game by connecting us with our fans so we could gather their valuable feedback before bringing the game to console. We are very happy with the results, and welcome PS4 and Xbox One players to join the adventure with our official launch!"

In Portal Knights, players will begin their journey as a Warrior, Mage or Ranger, then level up their character and craft powerful gear and resources to defeat formidable monsters and epic bosses in real-time combat. Featuring four-person cooperative online multiplayer and two-player local split-screen action, Portal Knights allows players to work with friends or family to build structures, explore dungeons and overcome challenging perils together. Knights can travel between randomly generated 3D sandbox worlds on daring journeys, build a home to show off the hard-earned treasures from their explorations, and master tactical action combat and powerful talents on their quest to restore peace to the world.

Portal Knights is available for purchase for retail and digital in Australia on Thursday, May 18. Portal Knights is rated PG Mild Violence Online Interactivity. For more information, please visit www.portalknights.com

About 505 Games

505 Games is a global video game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console, PC and handheld platforms as well as for mobile devices and social networks.

Publishing highlights in premium games include PAYDAY 2, Terraria, Portal Knights, Assetto Corsa, ABZÛ, Virginia, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons and How to Survive. Free-to-play publishing highlights include Battle Islands, Gems of War and Hawken. Distribution highlights include Rocket League, Stardew Valley, Dead by Daylight and Don't Starve. Upcoming titles include Indivisible (from the development team behind Skullgirls), and Koji Igarashi's next project, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

505 Games has offices in California, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and China. It works with a network of distribution and sub-licensing partners in all other markets.  For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit www.505games.com.

Contact
Nicole Watson - Gap Agency
***@gapagency.com.au
End
Source:AIE - All Interactive Entertainment
Email:***@gapagency.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Portal Knights, Xbox One, Ps4
Industry:Games
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Products
Click to Share