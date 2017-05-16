Brother and Orange Sky join forces to make a difference in the lives of the homeless

Making every cent count, every time. When you're a charity, every cent spent on printing is one less cent to spend helping those in need.

Contact

Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency

***@gapagency.com.au Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency

End

-- When you're a charity, every cent spent on printing is one less cent to spend helping those in need. Brother International Australia understands this and as a result were able to assist the unique and growing charity, Orange Sky Laundry, by reducing costs and valuable time spent on backend tasks, without compromising on quality.Orange Sky Laundry is the world's first free mobile laundry service for the homeless. This unique organisation was launched in 2014 when Nicholas Marchesi and Lucas Patchett installed two washing machines and two dryers in a van and set out to wash and dry clothes for free, empowering the community through selfless acts of helping others. Orange Sky Laundry now washes over 6.9 tonnes of laundry every week, donating more than 1,300 hours of positive and genuine conversations every week. Their mission is to provide a platform for conversations, volunteering and opportunities for friends, through a free mobile laundry worldwide.Now with 15 vans and over 850 volunteers, Orange Sky Laundry is a logistically complex and admin-heavy business. To provide information to those without internet access so that they can locate the charity in the future, Brother stepped up and formed a partnership with Orange Sky Laundry, whose values are in line with their own. Brother took a consultative approach considering the charity's challenges and solutions before providing trials for a range of printers to find the perfect fit to meet Orange Sky Laundry's needs.The perfect product mix was built for Orange Sky Laundry, taking into consideration their printing requirements. The Brother HL-S7000DN was a core component of the printing solution offered to the organisation due to the sheer number of individual volunteers, sponsors and supporters who require a constant stream of printed documents in various forms. This one unit handles it all for the charity. With print capabilities of thousands of pages each week at up to 100 pages/minute, the HL-S7000DN is 40% quicker than its closest competitor ensuring valuable time is not wasted on administration tasks. Also, with low running costs and its 600-sheet paper capacity expandable to up to 2,100 sheets, this printer can grow as the business does. "With the reduced administration costs, we can now spend more valuable funds on helping people", said Nicholas of Orange Sky Laundry.Brother installed a second printer, the MFC-J5920DW. This compact inkjet devices' key job being, producing construction diagrams which require extreme accuracy. In addition, the scanning functionality saves time when adding images or photographs resulting in priceless nonmonetary value to Orange Sky Laundry, whose purpose is to go out, interact with and service the homeless.The third printer Brother provided was the MFC-L9550CDW, a midsize volume colour laser that is used for impact work, and ideal for Orange Sky Laundry's high quality printing needs. Together with the Brother QL-1060 Professional Label Printer, Orange Sky Laundry was provided with great new solutions to overcome their challenges, allowing for complete focus on the things that truly matter.Finally, Brother are pleased to continue its support of Orange Sky Laundry for the next three years by donating all consumables required for the devices. Luke Howard, Commercial Market Development Channel Manager at Brother said, "Helping small businesses is imperative to Brother. We know that a small business can't be experts in every single field so we try and take a small problem away from them so they can focus on the bigger ones".With over 100 years in operation, Brother International is globally recognised as a brand synonymous with delivering product innovation and customer satisfaction. A specialist in its product lines, Brother is always 'At Your Side,' with its customer first approach in all aspects of business. Brother combines this customer satisfaction and its strong commitment to environmental conservation to manufacture innovative, reliable and practical products in the printing, sewing, imaging and labelling markets.Brother International Australia was established in 1977 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries, which was founded in 1908 in Japan. With a head office located in Sydney and State offices nationally throughout Australia, Brother has grown from humble beginnings to a diversified multinational corporation.