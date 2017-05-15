News By Tag
Family Magic Show starring Comedy Magician Mike Williams
Start Your Summer with a Little Magic at the Addison Improv Comedy Club
Mike says "This is NOT your ordinary magic show. Everyone becomes a part of the experience and that's what makes it so fun! Plus you never know what special guests I may bring with me."
These shows sell out fast so reserve your tickets early for Sunday, June 4th or Sunday, June 18th by calling the box office at (972) 404-8501 or visiting www.improvaddison.com . Ticket prices vary from $10 to $25 and VIP seating is available, call for details. Doors open at 1pm for lunch (which includes an kids menu option) and show starts at 2pm. http://www.improvaddison.com
