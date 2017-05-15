 
Industry News





Family Magic Show starring Comedy Magician Mike Williams

Start Your Summer with a Little Magic at the Addison Improv Comedy Club
 
 
GuideLive-June-2017small
DALLAS - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Start your summer off with a little magic! Don't Miss DFW's funniest magician Mike Williams this June at the Addison Improv Comedy Club. Mike  thrills audiences around the World with his hilarious and original magic. Starting in June he's bringing  his comedy magic show to the Addison Improv on select Sundays at 2pm. Mike's performances have been called "funny beyond belief" as he combines clean, side-splitting comedy and amazing visual magic with audience interaction like you've never experienced before.

Mike says "This is NOT your ordinary magic show. Everyone becomes a part of the experience and that's what makes it so fun! Plus you never know what special guests I may bring with me."

These shows sell out fast so reserve your tickets early for Sunday, June 4th or Sunday, June 18th by calling the box office at (972) 404-8501 or visiting www.improvaddison.com . Ticket prices vary from $10 to $25 and VIP seating is available, call for details. Doors open at 1pm for lunch (which includes an kids menu option) and show starts at 2pm. http://www.improvaddison.com
Source:Addison Improv Comedy Club
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Dallas Magic Show, Dallas Family Event, Childrens Theatre
Entertainment
Dallas - Texas - United States
