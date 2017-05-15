News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Personal Branding and Communications Seminar
St. John's Episcopal Church Job Hunters Support Group is hosting a free Personal Branding and Communication seminar on Tuesday, June 13th, at 7:00 pm.
Steve will provide important communication strategies and actionable advice that will help you in your current position or job search. This seminar is interactive and intended for any person looking to improve their personal branding and communications skills.
Some insights and strategies to be shared:
• Turn your "mess" into a "message"
• How to use your elevator pitch to engage in conversation
• Build confidence in your personal and professional life
• Differentiate yourself and land your next job, role or opportunity
• Learn the importance of connecting emotionally with your audience
Although this is a free event, seating is limited so a ticket is needed to attend the event. To register for the event and obtain your ticket please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/
To find out more about the greater Charlotte area job support groups visit https://cltjobsupport.wixsite.com/
Contact
Rich Sauser
***@thepublicyou.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse