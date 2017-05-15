 
Industry News





Free Personal Branding and Communications Seminar

St. John's Episcopal Church Job Hunters Support Group is hosting a free Personal Branding and Communication seminar on Tuesday, June 13th, at 7:00 pm.
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The seminar will feature Steve Driben, Co-Founder and Personal Development Coach with Boardroom Advisory Group and a Business Performance Advisor with Insperity, a full service human resource solutions outsourcing company.  Mr. Driben is an expert in the area of verbal & non-verbal communication and will share how your communication style ties directly into your personal brand.

Steve will provide important communication strategies and actionable advice that will help you in your current position or job search.  This seminar is interactive and intended for any person looking to improve their personal branding and communications skills.

Some insights and strategies to be shared:

•          Turn your "mess" into a "message"

•          How to use your elevator pitch to engage in conversation

•          Build confidence in your personal and professional life

•          Differentiate yourself and land your next job, role or opportunity

•          Learn the importance of connecting emotionally with your audience

Although this is a free event, seating is limited so a ticket is needed to attend the event.  To register for the event and obtain your ticket please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-known-tickets-34740211909

To find out more about the greater Charlotte area job support groups visit https://cltjobsupport.wixsite.com/cits

Rich Sauser
Source:St. John’s Episcopal Church
Email:***@thepublicyou.com Email Verified
Tags:Employment, Branding, Seminar
Industry:Business
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
