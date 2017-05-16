 
ZoVo Group finds another Top Real Estate Agent in the Atlanta area! Roger Philmon

 
 
Roger Philmon
Roger Philmon
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The ZoVo Group recognizes Roger Philmon 404-966-4764 as being an exceptional Real Estate agent in the Atlanta area. This comes from speaking to clients making sure they were all 100% satified with his services. Roger Philmon has been in the area for over a decade and has help several hundred customers enjoy thier home buying and selling experience. Roger Philmon is a licensed agent (253024) and is also a recognized member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors. Also hold many awards with his brokerage.

Roger Philmon works in the Alpharetta and Decatur area of the greater Atlanta market. Roger is more than willing to assist andone with any questions pertaining to any aspect of real estate.

Call Roger Philmon for any of your home buying or selling questions. Also please visit his website to see homes available today!

You need the best Roger Philmon is definately the one to consider with all your real estate needs. He's waiting for your call.


Again we want to give praise to Roger Philmon for being a Top Real Estate agent in Atlanta.

http://www.georgiamls.com/Roger-Philmon/agent_PHILMONROGE...

