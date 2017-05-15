News By Tag
For Consistent Uniform Toasting, Choose Toast-Qwik® Conveyor Toasters
New to the Toast-Qwik is a touchscreen control panel that is easy to see and use, allowing implementation of up to 12 programmable product settings. A USB port is located on the front for easy transfer of product information, uploads of program changes and software updates.
The TQ3 uses the patented ColorGuard Sensing System to monitor and adjust conveyor speed for consistent toast results, even during peak serving periods. A Power Save mode activates automatically after a certain period of time, or by pressing the power save button on the touchpad, to conserve energy.
The Toast-Qwik Conveyor Toaster is available in Stainless Steel and Designer Warm Red (standard Designer Black) to match your décor. A 2" (51 mm) opening is standard; models with a 3" (76 mm) opening are available for thicker bread products.
For additional information on the Hatco Toast-Qwik® Conveyor Toaster and other equipment, contact your Hatco sales representative or visit the Hatco website at https://www.hatcocorp.com.
