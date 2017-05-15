 
For Consistent Uniform Toasting, Choose Toast-Qwik® Conveyor Toasters

 
 
MILWAUKEE - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Hatco® Corporation's industry-leading Toast-Qwik® Conveyor Toasters have been redesigned with a modernized look, advanced controls and increased production capabilities, while still providing the best reliability, flexibility and value of any conveyor toaster around.

New to the Toast-Qwik is a touchscreen control panel that is easy to see and use, allowing implementation of up to 12 programmable product settings. A USB port is located on the front for easy transfer of product information, uploads of program changes and software updates.

The TQ3 uses the patented ColorGuard Sensing System to monitor and adjust conveyor speed for consistent toast results, even during peak serving periods. A Power Save mode activates automatically after a certain period of time, or by pressing the power save button on the touchpad, to conserve energy.

The Toast-Qwik Conveyor Toaster is available in Stainless Steel and Designer Warm Red (standard Designer Black) to match your décor. A 2" (51 mm) opening is standard; models with a 3" (76 mm) opening are available for thicker bread products.

For additional information on the Hatco Toast-Qwik® Conveyor Toaster and other equipment, contact your Hatco sales representative or visit the Hatco website at https://www.hatcocorp.com.

###

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corporation is a proud employee-owned company. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing and cooling equipment. Today, Hatco has introduced the versatile Hot/Cold Built-In Shelves and Rapide Cuisine® Induction Ranges into its extensive line of innovative foodservice equipment.

Contact
Hatco Corp
***@hatcocorp.com
End
Source:Hatco
Email:***@hatcocorp.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
