Brian Danzinger Joins RivALZ Football Game
Annual RizALZ Football Game to Raise Funds and Awareness in the Fight Against Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's Association RivALZ is a volunteer-driven event that engages young professionals in friendly but fierce flag football games around the country. The three primary goals of the RivALZ initiative are to:
- Help families across the country by continuing to provide and enhance programs focusing on education and support.
- Advance critical research studies into methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure.
- Speak up for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer's through our public policy initiatives.
On the field, Team Brunettes took victory for the second year in a row over Team Blondes with a 28-22 showing.
This year's game was held at Southwest High School stadium, located in Green Bay's west side/District 11.
For more information and details, please visit:
http://www.briandanzinger.com
