Brian Danzinger Joins RivALZ Football Game

Annual RizALZ Football Game to Raise Funds and Awareness in the Fight Against Alzheimer's

brian- danzinger

End

-- Brian Danzinger of District 11 joined the coaching ranks for the 2017 RivALZ Exhibition Football game, held in Green Bay, WI. The second annual event again featured a number of community members taking to the girdiron ro help raise money and awarness for Alzheimer's research, colleting over $32,000 in donations. Players and volunteers also conducted a number of outreach opportunties and events to bring light to the severity of this disease. According to ALZ.org, Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.Alzheimer's Association RivALZ is a volunteer-driven event that engages young professionals in friendly but fierce flag football games around the country. The three primary goals of the RivALZ initiative are to:- Help families across the country by continuing to provide and enhance programs focusing on education and support.- Advance critical research studies into methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure.- Speak up for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer's through our public policy initiatives.On the field, Team Brunettes took victory for the second year in a row over Team Blondes with a 28-22 showing.This year's game was held at Southwest High School stadium, located in Green Bay's west side/District 11.For more information and details, please visit: