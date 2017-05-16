 
Traveling to a New America - Buckminster Fuller, Visionary - People from our Past

 
EL CERRITO, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Traveling to a New America, a nation-wide journey undertaken by author and filmmaker James Hilgendorf, aimed at spreading a new vision and Renaissance of the American spirit, is continuing withtalks, readings, interviews with people of all ages on the streets, Facebook sharing and, now, a new YouTube series of short video pieces, meant to empower and encourage the limitless potential within everyone, especially the youth of America and the world.

The first video in this series is titled "Time for a New Vision for Youth", seen below.

James Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of ten non-fiction books that are opening the way to a new vision of ourselves, a new dream of America, a new religion for the world.

This year and next, he is traveling to towns and cities all across America, meeting people and giving talks.

Of one of his books, "A New Myth for America", one reviewer wrote:

"I do believe a book like 'A New Myth for America' can not only spark an important idalogue in the world, but help us to look at the future with more hope, because we know that all is not lost." - Cyrus Webb, "Conversations Book Club"

His journey can be followed on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/NewDreamOfAmerica

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SysNYvxxSLM

