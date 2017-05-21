 
Recent Brisbane Startup Vows To Make Home Ownership Affordable

 
 
BRISBANE, Australia - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Housing in Queensland may be taking a positive turn for potential home buyers as local Brisbane startup Buyer Assistants vows to 'make dream homes affordable'. The Property Negotiation company has been creating record savings for its customers and gaining interest from real estate agencies as a possible threat to their profits.

The negotiation firm vows to save its customers money - or they don't charge for their service. Like a no-win no-fee in the legal industry, Buyer Assistants (http://www.buyerassistants.com) only charge their customers a percentage of how much they save their customers, giving homebuyers peace of mind that Buyer Assistants are always working in their best interest. This launch comes as great news for Australian property buyers who are faced with an escalating housing affordability crisis.


Over the last 45 years, personal incomes have increased 10 times yet property prices have increased more than 30 times. This uneven growth explains why last year 40-year-olds were the largest age demographic of first home buyers and property is virtually unattainable for those in their 20s and 30s.

Fortunately, with any problem big enough comes a profound solution and Buyer Assistants might be just that. When founder Will A. Turner was asked how they were able to achieve such reliable savings for their customers, he stated it was all about "having a deep expertise in the industry, having access to property information and trends that aren't available to the public, and having tried-and-true negotiation strategies." The company also offers an auction representation service to people who are either uncomfortable bidding at an auction or who recognise the amount of strategy required to achieve a great result at an auction.

While some real estate agents are claiming that Buyer Assistants are no different to a normal buyer's agency that has been around for years, Buyer Assistants state that their fees are roughly 60-70% cheaper than a standard Buyer's Agent. "Having affordable fees is very important to us because we know from personal experience that buying a property can be a financially tough time in our lives with lots of other expenses such as Stamp Duty, property inspections, conveyancing fees, and the list goes on" said Mr Turner. While most buyer agencies charge upward of $10,000-20,000 (based on the property's value), Buyer Assistants fees are closer to $2000-$5000 depending on how much they were able to save their customer.

"In the end," says Mr Turner, "we offer a great service at an exceptional price, and that's what excites people. They know that we will do everything we can to save them their hard earned dollars."

To know more about Buyer Assistants you can visit the official website at http://www.buyerassistants.com or contact them below

Click to Share