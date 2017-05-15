News By Tag
The 2017 WhatPhone.com.au Awards
The majority of people own their own phone these days and add a SIM themselves. Reports show people are holding on to their phones for 6 months longer at the end of their contracts than they did just two years ago. That means most people now find their own phone plan without a phone being part of the deal. With such an incredible array of options out there, shopping around can take a while.
To make their plans stand out, some telcos now include access to free streamed audio services like Pandora and Apple Music. Some are even offering TV programs and live sport streamed to handsets, without charging for the data those services use. International calls are now included in many phone plans as standard and basic data inclusions have never been more important!
The inaugural WhatPhone Awards of 2017, established by leading Australian phone plan comparison website WhatPhone, highlights the best in class phone companies and showcases phone companies which are innovating in entertainment and service.
"If you're paying more than $30 a month for a SIM Only or a prepaid plan, you can probably do better." Said Neil Aitken, CEO and co-founder of the website.
"The most common request we hear from visitors is that they want more data. Across the top 10 plans in February, the average data inclusion was 2.5GB. That's up about 100% on the same time last year."
"Increasingly, people are interested in trying the sport and music add-ons which are now available. 5 out of the top 10 plans our visitors chose last month include some type of sport or music extra. It's a remarkable change in a very small amount of time.'
Smaller phone companies offer the best value according to Aitken. Yomojo, for example, use the Optus 3G+4G network and have a plan for $20 which covers average domestic Australian data usage. This won them the Best for Data award.
OVO Mobile won 2 awards - Best of the Best and Best for Entertainment. "When they cut their pricing, OVO pass it on to all their existing customers, no questions asked. This is a smart move. The customer really benefits," Said Aitken. "We're not aware of anyone else that does that. That's total new to telco. The free content OVO Mobile offers as part of their plans, V8 Supercars and Australian Gymnastics, has taken the Australian market in a totally new direction. "
But it's not only small phone companies which are innovating. According to Aitken 'Optus own the streamed audio space with more partnerships than any of the competition. Take out an Optus My Prepaid Ultimate or My Prepaid Daily Plus plan, and, you'll get unlimited free streamed audio on top of the data in your plan. They call it 'data free music streaming.' '
That means if you have a Spotify, Pandora, IHeartRadio or Google Play account, ( link account to recent article which showed the proportion of Australians which had these services ) you can listen to music with your Optus My Prepaid Ultimate or My Prepaid Daily Plus and never suffer the data cost. (Data free music streaming offer ends 16/7/17. )
Finally, for a multicultural society like Australia, there had to be a prize for included international calls. "We awarded Lebara Best for International Calls," said Aitken. "For $29.90, you'll get 250 international minutes and a lot more than you'll need to use in oz."
Quick rules of thumb like these awards from https://whatphone.com.au help people figure out where to get the best phone deal. Aitken summed up. "As usual, you'll pay for staying where you are without comparing new deals, especially when things are changing at such a pace."
