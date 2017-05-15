News By Tag
Western Australia Wins in Federal Budget
With a steep rise in population projected for the State, centred in Perth's CBD, these crucial infrastructure works will support a growing Perth. The project is expected to alleviate the congestion crisis to meet road and rail commuter demands.
The Metronet project futureproofs Perth's infrastructure, connecting fast growing suburbs through rail services and creates new routes as well as line extensions, easing congestion across the board. One major improvement to rail services will be an east-west connection which will allow travel between Perth's suburban centres, bypassing travel into the CBD.
Currently awaiting approval from Infrastructure Australia, the project business plan envisions line extensions to numerous stations, connecting the Thornlie link to Cockburn, providing an extension of the Joondalup Line to Yanchep and Byford lines, with plans for rail lines to the Perth Airport and Ellenbrook in the city's north-east. Construction of rail lines is due to start in 2019.
WA's Department of Transport, Acting Managing Director Steve Beyer is appearing at the 8th Annual WA Major Projects Conference to explicate the strategic and practical direction of the major transport infrastructure project.
Property Council's Executive Director, Lino Iacomella also joins the WA Major Projects Conference to deliver a presentation on a renewed approach to Perth's Infrastructure, following the $2.3 billion road and rail infrastructure package promised the state in the Federal Budget.
The package sees 17 new projects on the cards for WA which could generate up to 6000 new jobs. Alongside easing congestion and enhancing connectivity, the projects would also improve regional road safety across Western Australia.
The 8th Annual WA Major Projects Conference
