A return season of Cyrano de Bergerac

Sport For Jove Theatre Company is pleased to announce that its next production is an exciting return season for the many thousands who have heard or read about but haven't yet seen their acclaimed production of Cyrano de Bergerac.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Damien Ryan's new adaptation of the classic French romantic comedy won enormous acclaim in 2013, winner of the 2013 Sydney Theatre Award for the Best Independent Production, Director and Actor, and Sport For Jove are thrilled to bring it back for a new Australian audience in 2017.

Cyrano de Bergerac is one of the world's most original and finely crafted romantic comedies; the tale of the beautiful Roxane and the man who would love her, but for his outrageous nose – the play that brought the word 'panache' into the English language! Cyrano is a complete theatrical masterpiece.

Cyrano's ideas and concerns are simply and profoundly human – what does individualism mean and how do we remain faithful to what we believe in? What is love and how do we get past its clichés and false ideals? How does self-esteem define us all our lives? What is beauty? What drives male aggression? What is courage? And for Rostand, it was a passionate condemnation and plea for a France that he felt was losing its soul, its romance and its creativity to return to a more enlightened, brave and individual sense of its identity – its panache.

Following the huge touring success of Antigone and Of Mice of Men, Cyrano de Bergerac will be touring to the Canberra Theatre Centre and Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in addition to its 2 week run on the big York Theatre stage at the Seymour Centre.

