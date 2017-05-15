News By Tag
Local Family Dentist Now Providing Healthy Dentistry to Aliso Viejo Residents
South Orange County residents enjoy the option of the most skilled Aliso Viejo family dental care in the area thanks to superior service, true dental artistry, and state-of-the-art dental technology.
Dr. Johnson's staff, or the "dental team" as they are more intimately referred to are a primary asset to the practice providing genuine caring patient services that has folks driving from all areas of southern orange county to benefit from and enjoy the superior Aliso Viejo family dental care found in few other dental locations. With a Master Degree in Divinity from Pepperdine University, Dr. Johnson's heartfelt concern for patients and people in general is at the heart of this uniquely personal dental practice. With three young children in the Johnson family, the family-focused, chair-side manner naturally provided by Dr. Johnson and his dental team are elements that have come to typify this group of highly professional health care experts.
Highly personal care, a truly concerned staff coupled with what is often called the "best service in town" are the reasons for this Aliso Viejo family dental practice being as popular as it has become. This along with the most advanced dental technologies available such as, Digital X-Rays; VelScope Oral Cancer Detection; Onpharma Anesthesia; OraVerse Anesthesia are just a few of the detailed options available in modern dental care technologies. But what "seals the deal" and truly excites patients is the end-to-end, full-service dental care that makes folks talk of the care received in terms of being "one of the family" and coming away with a feeling of being treated special.
To further demonstrate the scope of such superior Aliso Viejo Family Dental care, here are a few actual patients reviews from recent appointments that go to show the extremely well-received care provided:
Robin R. says of her appointment in May of 2017:
"Always a pleasure..."
Diane P. has this short but powerful feedback of her recent dental experience with Dr. Eric Johnson:
"Excellent Experience".
Allyn M. has this sincere review of an initial appointment in May of 2017 regarding a broken tooth/crown repair:
"Great first experience. Dr. Johnson really took care of me as a brand new patient when I came in with a broken tooth. He made sure my permanent crown came in before an important event. His office followed up with me after visits to make sure I wasn't experiencing pain. (I wasn't). They treated me like I had been a patient for years. I was impressed with the special care I was given. Thank you, Dr. Johnson and staff!"
Or what Alice T. has to say about a visit in April of 2017:
"Caring and compassionate dentistry. Always a pleasure working with everyone in the office".
Of what Donald B. has to say about a visit in April of 2017:
"Never pain, always smiles! I have recommended family, friends and neighbors to Dr. Johnson's practice; to a person they have thanked me beyond measure. Not only because of the excellent treatment, but just as importantly, the way they are treated by the entire staff."
The proof is in. When so very many patients have such overwhelmingly positive things to say about Dr. Johnson's procedures, staff, treatments and personal attention, the decision for Aliso Viejo Family Dental is clear: Call the family dentist that has all of southern Orange County beach cities residents singing the praises of a most excellent dental care practice.
Conveniently located just off the Estrella exit on the 5 freeway n San Clemente, Dr. Johnson's office is the first choice for folks seeking out the best Aliso Viejo family dentist services.
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Aliso Viejo Family Dental Care
647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209
San Clemente, CA, 92673
Phone: (949) 493-9311
Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com
Email: smile@drericjohnson.com
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Aliso Viejo Family Dental Expert
Contact
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
(949) 493-9311
smile@drericjohnson.com
