Loving Healing Press Publishes First Book of New Health Series
The first book of a new health series written by Alan Smith examines complementary and alternative therapies and treatments.
According to the author, Alan Smith, "My publisher believes that smaller books that are more focused on a particular subject are the hot new trend for readers. This is the first in the series that will look at the world of complementary and alternative medicine through the filters of body, mind and spirit/energy therapies. We've started with body therapies because I think most people can easily understand and appreciate them."
Earlier works by the same author include "How To UnBreak Your Health" which is now in its second edition and an e-novella entitled "Susan's Search" which deals with a woman facing a health crisis. All of Smith's books can be found on Amazon.com.
To learn more visit http://www.unbreakyourhealth.com.
Alan Smith
***@unbreakyourhealth.com
