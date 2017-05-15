 
Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21201918171615

Michael Henderson Gears Up, Heads Starship to East Coast, Bethesda & Philadelphia SUPER CONCERTS!

With the addition of sexy R&B Dance/Funk Songstress CHERRELLE, Singer, Songwriter and Producer (hit-maker) Michael Henderson heads The Starship to "Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper-club" & "Treasures" Philadelphia for an unforgettable evening of music!
 
 
The Starship Lands w/ big band & Legendary Vocalists in tow!
BETHESDA, Md. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Thursday June 1 Bethesda Blues and Jazz Bethesda MD Micheal Henderson w/ Cherrelle! for ticketing/info: call 240.330.4500 or visit the website: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventid=18058de8-e7c4-f3bf-e6cf67f756853313
Henderson has toured/shared the same stage(s) with artist such as Teddy Pendergrass, Ashford and Simpson, Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, Ray Parker, Jr., and more, gracing some of the greatest stages/arenas on earth during his long illustrious career!!

Today, Michael Henderson's music has been re-discovered by a new generation, fans and musicians who continue to keep his musical legacy alive and well with a multitude of new recordings via music SAMPLING! Some of those artist would include, Beyonce', Kenny Lattimore, The Sax Pack, Jay-Z, L L Cool J, TAMIA, Maysa Leak, Conya Doss, Noel, Gourdin, Compton's Most Wanted, Danny Boy, MURS, 9th Wonder, MC EIHT, Snoop Dogg, NAS, Road Dawgs and Ice Cube feat. Mack 10, Jagged Edge, Notorious BIG, Waymon Tisdale, Rick James and so many more!~

Cherrelle began her career working with jazz/R&B artists Norman Connors and Michael Henderson, as well as touring with Luther Vandross. After Tabu Records founder Clarence Avant heard her demo, he signed her to Tabu Records in 1983. Cherrelle decided on her stage name after a boss from a previous job hollered "Cher-relle, you're late again!" In 1984, under the production of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Cherrelle released her debut album, Fragile. It featured her first R&B top ten single, "I Didn't Mean to Turn You On". That song (with a music video homage to the film King Kong, featuring Cherrelle as the beast's love interest) was covered about a year later by pop singer Robert Palmer on his 1985 album Riptide. It was also covered by Mariah Carey for her 2001 soundtrack album Glitter using the same instrumental track.

Friday June 2 Treasures Banquet Hall Philadelphia PA Michael Henderson w/ Jean Carne! for ticketing/info" call 267.241.5695 special new addition! Rena Scott!!

At this concert audience members will experience the legendary vocals of Ms. Jean Carne and Rena Scott singing the masterful million-selling duets, "Valentine Love" feat Jean Carne and "Take Me, I'm Yours" feat Rena Scott along with covers of songs made famous by Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman and Michael Henderson "Can't We Fall In Love Again" and "We Both Need Each Other!"

JEAN CARNE is the consummate vocalist having with a wide range of vocal stylings, this brilliant songstress has performed on recordings for a virtural "who's who" of artists/entertainers ie., Earth Wind & Fire! Norman Connors! Phyllis Hyman! Glenn Jones and of course Michael Henderson! Read More of her illustrious musical journey here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Carn

RENA SCOTT was inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame, August 21st, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan along with Smoky Robinson, Dionne Warwick, Kathy Hughes and many more! Rena has a new Hot Single "A LOVE THANG"a remixed soulful jazzy released February 25th, 2017 in the Netherlands as a soulful dance song! Read more of her amazing musical journey here: http://www.renascott.net/bio.html

Don't delay~ get your tickets today before they are gone! these are veteran entertainers, ray charles said it best, "they know what to do!"

youtube channel: lovesbass
facebook: facebook.com/michaelhendersoninfo
twitter: twitter.com/@thestarship
instagram: instagram.com/yourstarship

Visit michael henderson on "songkick" for tour notifications, dates/information
As usual, please share/comment/subscribe https://www.songkick.com/artists/255990-michael-henderson

View.. Starship landing in "the windy city.. Chicago!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQfWN_8dz9w



