BayCoast Bank Names Matthew Flanagan as Vice President – Commercial Lending
In this position, Flanagan is responsible for developing new commercial loan and deposit business. He will be concentrating in the Attleboro region.
Flanagan brings 14 years of banking experience to BayCoast Bank. Most recently, Flanagan worked at Santander as both a portfolio manager and a VP/Business Banking Relationship Manager. Prior to this position, Flanagan worked at Home Loan and Investment Bank in Rhode Island as a senior loan officer. He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Bryant University.
Additionally, Flanagan is a member of the Attleboro Rotary Club and board member of Robbins Children's Programs. He is also actively involved with the United Regional Chamber of Commerce.
BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "We are excited to welcome Matt to our BayCoast team. He brings great experience and solid banking acumen to his position, as well as great community engagement. I know he will work hard to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the customers we serve."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
