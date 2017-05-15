News By Tag
BayCoast Mortgage Company names Andrew MacDonald to position of Loan Officer
In this position, MacDonald will rely on his background centered heavily on customer support and focused on the experience of the customer to guide his clients through the mortgage process in a clear and concise fashion by keeping in contact with each client and understanding each client's specific needs.
MacDonald comes to NFC Mortgage from CVS/HEALTH where he worked in Account Management. He has received degrees in English literature and computer science from both The Catholic University of America and the University Of Massachusetts.
Outside of the office, MacDonald enjoys playing guitar, reading, and working out. He has also coached wrestling at North Attleboro High School for the past three years.
Daniel J. Briand, President and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage Company, said, "We are pleased to welcome Drew to our team. He brings strong experience and a great sense of client focus with him, and we are confident that he will be of tremendous value to our growing list of customers."
About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage)
BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing all of the East Coast from New England to Florida, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA at 330 Swansea Mall Drive. For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.
