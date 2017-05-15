News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Medyamax inc. WebDev group launched new service line for to help importer/exporters
All day-long conference, expo and trade show, brought together the business and industry leaders, business owners and enterpreneurs.
Medyamax inc. WebDev group launched and presented it's core web design/development services and newly launched a new service line "Data Driven - Global Trade Lead Generation" which cultivates potential buyers/sellers for the import/export community" using available data science, machine learning tools, technology and trade data platforms.
Medyamax launched a new line of service by extending it's web/data services to help imp/export community to find prospect buyers & sellers. source or manufacture commodities worldwide
by using global trade data. Using today's available technologies to make it easy to create a short list of new business opportunities to importers and exporters. Using data science, machine learning tools,] technology and data platforms allows us to find beter business opportunities for importers and exporters. By using advance techniques Harmonized Tariff code (HS / HTS codes) and location-based searches by over 8 million companies and over 5 00 million shipment records and monitorin import and export activities across the glob, these platforms able to deliver valuable trade information and help
to import and export companies, let them seeing where their competitors sources the products and
which entities are involved in the shipment of goods.This make them identify the supply chain channels
and able to find best prospects. System uses Intuitive shipment & company search tools such as
freight shipment data, transactions between U.S. businesses with foreign entities in over 190 countries.
About MEDYAMAX INC.
Working as "Business Acceleration Team" Medyamax Inc. specialized on WebDesign, Market Research, Consultancy, Web Portfolio Management and helping companies on their web related needs. It's brilliant top of the nothch web team serves to many industries, since launched 1999 as influencer once at dot com era but now serving as estabished NYS company corporated 2007. It's experienced and talented web designers and developers , uses advance coding techniques and Artificial Intelligent Tools to hep companies build their web sites, commerce and sell online, news portals and all kind app developments.
For web development and related services visit http://www.medyamax.com/
For global trade related inquiries visit http://www.medyamaxusa.com or e-mail should be addressed to global.trade@
Contact
Medyamax Inc.
***@medyamax.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse