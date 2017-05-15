 
Industry News





Medyamax inc. WebDev group launched new service line for to help importer/exporters

 
 
NEW YORK - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Medyamax Inc. WebDev group  exhibited at NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO®, May 11th, 2017  at the Javits Convention Center. NY

All day-long conference, expo and trade show,  brought together the  business and industry leaders,  business owners and enterpreneurs.

Medyamax inc. WebDev group launched and presented it's core web design/development services and  newly launched a new service line "Data Driven - Global Trade Lead Generation" which cultivates potential buyers/sellers for the import/export community" using ​available data science, ​machine learning ​ tools, ​technology and trade data platforms.

​Medyamax launched a new line of service by extending it's web/data  services to help imp/export community to find prospect buyers & sellers. source or manufacture commodities worldwide
​ ​by using global trade data. Using ​today's available​ technologies  to make it easy to create a short list of new business opportunities ​to importers and exporters. Using ​data science, ​machine learning​ tools,] technology and data  platforms allows us to find beter business opportunities for  importers and exporters. By using advance techniques Harmonized Tariff code (HS / HTS codes) and location-based searches by over ​8 million companies and over 5 00 million shipment records and monitorin import and export activities across the glob, ​ ​these ​platforms able to deliver valuable trade  information and help
​​to import and export companies,  ​let them seeing where their c​ompetitors sources the products ​ and
​which entities are involved in the shipment of goods.This make them identify the supply chain ​channels
and  ​able to find best ​prospects. System uses Intuitive shipment & company search tools such as
freight shipment data, transactions between U.S. businesses with foreign entities in over 190 countries.​

About MEDYAMAX INC.
Working as "Business Acceleration Team" Medyamax Inc. specialized  on WebDesign, Market Research, Consultancy,  Web Portfolio Management and helping companies on their web related needs.  It's brilliant top of the nothch web team serves to many industries, since launched 1999 as influencer once at dot com era but now serving as estabished NYS company corporated 2007. It's experienced and talented web designers and developers , uses advance coding techniques and Artificial Intelligent Tools to hep companies build their web sites, commerce and sell online, news portals and all kind app developments.

For web development and related services visit   http://www.medyamax.com/webdesign  or e-mail medyamax@medyamax.com

For global trade related inquiries visit http://www.medyamaxusa.com or  e-mail should be addressed to global.trade@medyamax.com

