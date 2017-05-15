 
BayCoast Bank staff volunteer during National Boys & Girls Club Week; Bank lead sponsor of event

 
 
SWANSEA, Mass. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Several BayCoast Bank staff members recently volunteered their time to help make National Boys & Girls Club Week at the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River a resounding success.

BayCoast Bank served as lead sponsor of the annual event, one that shines a spotlight on the more than 4,300 clubs throughout the United States and on military installations worldwide, showing the public how clubs unlock the door to great futures for the nation's youth. This is accomplished through a fun, safe and caring environment where kids and teens participate in programs that promote learning, inspire leadership and motivate them to live a healthy lifestyle.

BayCoast Bank employees Jasmine Pereira, Amanda Pereira, Valerie Carvalho, Filomena Lopes, Ashley Fortin, Samantha Alexander and Kevin Rockett assisted during the March 28- April 1 programs, held locally at the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River.

Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank, said, "We're proud of our team members for stepping up so willingly to participate in this program; we recognize the invaluable service the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River provides to our communities and are privileged to participate in this way."

About BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI.  BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities.  Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states.  Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.

PHOTO:  Left to right:  BayCoast Bank employees Jasmine Pereira, Amanda Pereira, Valerie Carvalho, Filomena Lopes volunteered during the March 28-April 1 National Boys & Girls Club Week program at the Fall River chapter.

