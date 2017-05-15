News By Tag
What is Per Head sports betting software ?
What does Per Head, or PPH, mean? How does it work? The answer is very simple. Pay per head offers bookies a complete solution for their players and charge them per head, or per person.
These services offer bookies a professional platform to keep track of their players' bets and wagering activities. By charging per head, the bookie never looses money and does not have to worry about seasonal fluctuations. If fewer players are wagering, the bookie pays less.
A new entry to the industry is BookieSoft, who offer unlimited service regardless of how many players. This solutions is becomming more popular especially amoung larger bookie operators.
With Bookiesoft, you are in control and can add as many players and agents as you want. Choose from pay-per-head, unlimited agent or a white-label custom website.
