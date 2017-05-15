 
What is Per Head sports betting software ?

What does Per Head, or PPH, mean? How does it work? The answer is very simple. Pay per head offers bookies a complete solution for their players and charge them per head, or per person.
 
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- This allows bookies to focus on gaining new players and taking care of their existing players. Bookies no longer have to spend time answering phone calls and writing bets down on a post-it pad. Most per head providers are online internet websites but some also offer call centers to allow wagering by phone.

These services offer bookies a professional platform to keep track of their players' bets and wagering activities. By charging per head, the bookie never looses money and does not have to worry about seasonal fluctuations. If fewer players are wagering, the bookie pays less.

A new entry to the industry is BookieSoft, who offer unlimited service regardless of how many players. This solutions is becomming more popular especially amoung larger bookie operators.

With Bookiesoft, you are in control and can add as many players and agents as you want. Choose from pay-per-head, unlimited agent or a white-label custom website.

For More About " Per Head " Please Visit - http://www.bookiesoft.com/index.php/per-head

GET 2 WEEKS FREE!

CALL 888-335-9547

Per Head, Pay Per Head, Bookie Software
Sports
Liverpool - New York - United States
