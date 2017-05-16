 
Now Available from Down & Out Books: LET ME PUT MY STORIES IN YOU, a Collection by Ryan Sayles

 
 
Let Me Put My Stories In You by Ryan Sayles
Let Me Put My Stories In You by Ryan Sayles
 
TAMPA, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Down & Out Books is pleased to announce that LET ME PUT MY STORIES IN YOU, a Collection by Ryan Sayles, is now available in trade paperback and ebook formats.

"I'm a fan of Ryan's crime novels, a series featuring PI Richard Dean Buckner," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books. "When I learned he also had a number of unpublished stories, we put together this collection that combines his new work with a few of his previously published stories."

About LET ME PUT MY STORIES IN YOU …

Need an escape for a few minutes? Don't care if that escape smells like spent gunpowder or could fit into a chalk outline? Then look no further.

In this new collection of short fiction, Ryan Sayles continues his streak of no holds-barred grit. An old hit man sharing a last drink with the ghost of one of his first victims. A grieving mother who knows exactly to whom she wants to give all her love. A college student more dangerous than the active shooter event in which he's trapped. A couple's last resort against terminal cancer that might be worse than the disease.

Be glad these folks are the ones making—and paying for—the mistakes and you're only getting to read about them. If you've got a few minutes to kill, come on over. Killing is a guaranteed thing around here.

Meet the Author …

Ryan Sayles is the Derringer-nominated author of Goldfinches and the Richard Dean Buckner hardboiled PI series, The Subtle Art of Brutality, Warpath and the forthcoming Albatross. His short fiction has appeared in dozens of venues in both print and digital media. Those stories and more are collected in his works That Escalated Quickly!, I'm Not Happy 'til You're Not Happy and Let Me Put My Stories In You. He has been in numerous anthologies including the Anthony Award-nominated Trouble in the Heartland: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Bruce Springsteen. He is a founding member of Zelmer Pulp, a writer's group publishing a wide array of genre fiction. He is Midwestern and formerly military and police.

Celebrating six years as an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.

Lance Wright
***@downandoutbooks.com
