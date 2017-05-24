News By Tag
J Finance Ltd Ready to Help Home Buyers get on the Property Ladder
J Finance Ltd has added another string to its bow with the announcement that it has been given approval by Help to Buy South to help home buyers access the Scheme.
The latest accolade for the Berkshire company – which was founded in 2004 and is jointly owned by Directors' Jonathan and Sallie Bright – means that it can now help would-be home buyers acquire a property using the government's Help to Buy Scheme. The advisors work with clients across the South of England including Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire.
The Help to Buy Scheme has been introduced by the government to help working people take their first steps towards buying their own property. It is also available for subsequent purchases.
A Help to Buy Equity Loan, meanwhile, provides the cost of 20% of a newly built home – leaving the buyer to find just a 5% deposit, along with a mortgage for the remaining 75%.
There is also Help to Buy: Shared Ownership, where payments are divided between rent and mortgage.
J Finance will assess the entire market to establish which products and services will work best for each client.
As well as mortgage advice, the financial advisers help their clients with everything from investments to pensions and insurance advice, and pride themselves on providing reliable, unbiased advice and guidance.
Jonathan Bright, Managing Director at J Finance Ltd, welcomed the news, saying: "We are all looking forward to working with our clients and hope that we can now bring something extra to our current offering, and help more of them reach their goal of buying their very own home."
For further information, visit http://www.jfinance.co.uk/
