Memorial Day in Bergen County, NJ: Mybergen.com Expands Calendar of Parades and Events

Memorial Day Weekend in Bergen County will feature numerous parades, wreath laying ceremonies and other community events. What is the most reliable online resource to find information about events in your area?
 
 
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- One of New Jersey's leading media websites for information about events happening in the Bergen County area wil be featuring an expanded calendar of Memorial Day Weekend wreath laying ceremonies, parades, town fairs, road running events, Memorial Day sales and more. Mybergen.com's 2017 Memorial Day Weekend Calendar of events will provide North Jersey residents in search of local events with a one-stop place to go for all sorts of holiday weekend happenings.

Always a reliable reource for information about places to go and things to do in the Bergen County area, mybergen.com's robust Events Calendar has been expanded for Memorial Day 2017 with close to 75 events already posted. More events are being added daily.

Mybergen.com has been the go-to website for reliable and up-to-date information about Bergen County area community events, parades, festivals, town fairs and more since 2009. When it comes to Memorial Day in northern New Jersey, you can count on mybergen.com for the most complete list of area parades and other Memorial Day events.

The mybergen Events Calendar is the place to go for the latest information about 2017 Memorial Day Weekend family fun.

Click the following link to view the mybergen.com 2017 Memorial Day Events Calendar: https://www.mybergen.com/local-events-calendar-nj-norther...

Mybergen.com is the essential online resource for living, working or visiting Bergen County, New Jersey. You'll find the latest information about Bergen County area community events, entertainment, dining, healthy lifestyle options, shopping, home design, local business, kids and family activities, schools, real estate and more on mybergen.com.

