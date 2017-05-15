 
Pearland Has a Whorehouse In It

Pearl Theater presents award-winning musical "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas"
 
 
PEARLAND, Texas - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Miss Mona, the madam of a beloved Texas whorehouse, finds her business suddenly under attack from a television evangelist and local politicians, with even the local sheriff unable to do much to stop the switch in public opinion in the Pearl Theater's production of "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." This award-winning, upbeat Broadway favorite, based on a true Texas story, will be presented May 26-June 18, 2017.

Director Nathan Hand chose the show for its timelessness and application to current events. "My affinity for it originates in how its message is as meaningful today as when it opened on Broadway in 1978," he said. "It sticks society under a microscope -- moral hypocrisy and media sensationalism – and any time a script holds up a magnifying glass for people to peek and peer at, it's successful. It's why theatre exists and why this musical has endured."

The Pearl Theater will step back to the late 1970's and a brothel that's been operating outside of fictional Gilbert, Texas, (subbing for real locale La Grange) for more than a century. While taking care of her girls, the proprietress, Miss Mona Stangley, is on good terms with the local sheriff, Ed Earl Dodd when crusading television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe (based on real-life Houston news personality Marvin Zindler) decides to make the illegal activity an issue. Political ramifications cause the place to be closed down.

""This is a hysterical musical comedy wth a rowdy, raucous score," said Nathan Hand. "Everyone is familiar with the standout, signature song 'Hard Candy Christmas,' and certainly everyone knows La Grange and Marvin Zindler!  Audience should be ready to howl and holler with laughter as we celebrate these two iconic Texas treasures! It's definitely side-splitting funny, even though 'There's nothing dirty going on.'"

Performances are May 26 through June 18 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm. A special buy-one-ticket-get-one-free performance will be Thursday, June 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets available online at http://www.pearl-theater.com.  The Pearl Theater is located at 14803 Park Almeda Drive in Houston. This show has adult content and is not appropriate for young audiences.

This project is supported by a City of Pearland Cultural Arts Grant program from the City of Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Robyn LeGris
***@pearl-theater.com
