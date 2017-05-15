 
Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21201918171615


Green Cyprus Global Launches New Green Lifestyle Website

The website is a one-stop-shop and business directory aimed at people seeking a green, organic and eco-friendly lifestyle.
 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Green Cyprus Global has announced the launch of its newly revamped website, an online destination where vistors across the globe can source news and information on everything green, organic and eco-friendly.

The site which previously operated under the banner of Green Cyprus is aiming to expand its reach across the globe as the demand for greener living and a toxin-free, organic lifestlye soars.

Also featured on the website is a global business directory enabling businesses to list their company, products or services free of charge, while providing visitors with an A to Z of green businesses ranging from organic food suppliers to green holiday destinations.

Rosemary Barnes, Founder, Green Cyprus Global commented, "Over the last few years, we have seen an increasing number of visitors to our site as a go-to place for all things green. As Green Cyprus Global, we are looking to open up our green community across the globe as the green sector becomes a major force. Factors such as pollution, overuse of chemicals and toxin overload have resulted in more and more people seeking a cleaner way of life and a greener planet and that's what Green Cyprus Global seeks to address".

Green Cyprus Global is also reaching out to organisations and individuals who would like to contribute articles and offers a variety of advertising and sponsorship opportunites for companies wishing to promote their brands.

The website can be found at  www.greencyprusglobal.com

Media Contact
Green Cyprus Global
Rosemary Barnes
***@greencyprusglobal.com
