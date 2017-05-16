Country(s)
Starting the Summer with a Bang, Amazon Bestselling Author, Alexi Venice, Publishes AMANDA'S DRAGONFLY, THE SAN FRANCISCO MYSTERY SERIES, BOOK 2
More femme romance and murder mystery thrive in this #1 New Release on Amazon. Venice serves up an intriguing vigilante in Amanda Hawthorne as she fights off mobsters to protect her lover, Jen.
Venice gives readers a glimpse of the emotional trajectory in the first sentence of the story description:
Fans of Venice know that her choice of words is intentional, leaving one curious as to how Amanda could possibly possess Jen, the independent, strong-willed physician who starred in BOURBON CHASE. Venice, however, explores that very premise.
Amanda's Dragonfly features Amanda Hawthorne, the powerful District Attorney in San Francisco, who is defined by her beauty, intellect and an unwavering sense of justice. While Amanda is renowned for prosecuting murder cases, when a war erupts between the DA's Office and the Italian mafia—with a Russian billionaire lurking in the background—Amanda must decide how far she is willing to go to protect her lover, Jen Dawson. Outmanned and outgunned, Amanda confronts dark temptations in the midst of battle.
Jen faces monumental personal changes as well as dangerous threats from mobsters herself. She struggles for independence and survival as Amanda's war hijacks her life. Meanwhile, Jen thought she had put Tommy Vietti—her ex-lover—behind her, but discovers she and Amanda need to track him down for unfinished business that binds the three of them.
Tommy intentionally dropped off the grid after Jen left him for Amanda, his longtime colleague. Feeling viciously betrayed by both of them, the last thing he wants is for them to find him in paradise. As a seasoned detective, Tommy is no stranger to drama and danger, but Amanda's mobster case generates more than even he could imagine.
AMANDA'S DRAGONFLY, THE SAN FRANCISCO MYSTERY SERIES, BOOK 2, is available on Amazon and other major retailers. Amazon link here: https://www.amazon.com/
