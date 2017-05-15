ManageEngine Adds Remote Troubleshooting to Mobile Device Manager Plus

Remotely View, Control, and Provide Support for Users' Android Devices

Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Director of Product Mana

Contact

Shaina

***@oakconsulting.biz Shaina

End

-- ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced the addition of remote control for Android to its enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution, Mobile Device Manager Plus. Available immediately, the new feature allows IT admins to remotely troubleshoot users' Android devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above.When mobile employees require assistance — be it launching an app containing corporate information or opening a file attachment they downloaded — their first step is typically to reach out to the IT help desk via email, chat or phone. While they will resolve the issue, these methods are time-consuming as they involve multiple exchanges between the employee and the help desk staff. With remote control, help desk technicians can resolve these issues much faster because they can access employees' devices and troubleshoot issues directly."Mobile devices are quickly catching up to desktops and laptops as the go-to devices for performing tasks. Industry analysts predict that by the end of this year, there will be approximately 2.4 billion enterprise smartphone users globally," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, director of product management for Mobile Device Manager Plus at ManageEngine. "When faced with device problems, employees don't want to spend their time trying to resolve the issues. With the addition of remote troubleshooting in Mobile Device Manager Plus, administrators can access employees' mobile devices remotely at any time and provide support on the go."Highlights of the new Mobile Device Manager Plus remote control feature include:: Admins can take complete control of a user's Samsung device to view its current condition and provide support.: For non-Samsung devices, admins can view the device screen in the same way they can share the screen of a desktop.: Users grant permission before admins take control of their device.Mobile Device Manager Plus, with these newly added features, is available immediately in both on-premises and cloud editions. Prices start at $15 per device per year. The Free edition of Mobile Device Manager Plus is available on the cloud and on-premises and can manage up to 25 mobile devices. In addition, a free, fully functional, 30-day trial version is available for download at mdm.manageengine.com/free-trial.html.