WCH Founder, Maria Amor receives Woman of Honor Award in New York

Princess Maria Amor of Royal Kingdom of Maharlka Darussalam received an award from the New York Women of Honor Banquet Committee.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The New York Women Committee held it's 3rd edition of the Women of Honor Awards last May 19, 2017 at the Hilton Hotel, JFK, New York.

According to its initiator and host, Pastor Felicia Peju Omotoso, "The New York Women of Honor Banquet, is a forum for the recognition of women who have and are still greatly impacting the lives of other people positively both locally and internationally; women who through selfless service are making lives better for others".

One of the 5 illustrious honorees was none other than, Her Highness Princess Maria Maria, Crown Princess of the Royal Kingdom of Maharlika Darussalam, Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH) and Chairman of the Global Officials of Dignity (G.O.D.) Awards held annually at the United Nations. The Princess was considered for the award for her various humanitarian works allover the world in the fields of education, health, eradication of poverty, human rights and women and children empowerment.

In her acceptance speech she said, "Women of Honor is a big recognition which comprises being Women of Courage. We, women will battle any calamities and obstacles just to achieve our goals. Women os Honor is also Women of Commitment- we are committed to be part of eradicating poverty, eradicating inequality and violence! Women of Honor are Women of Action, we are doers, not talkers, we execute our vision and we live our passion! And most of all Women of Honor are Women of Love, Compassion and Sprituality, for no matter how hard we try, if it's not for our love for God and mankind which is our driving force, we will not go anywhere. Humanitaranism only works if the foundation is spirtuality.", an applauded remark of Princess Maria. She ended by thanking everyone including Ms. Mabel Okonyia and Frances Ndika, "this is the best gift on my birthday itself (May 21), being honored as one of the Women of Honor!".

The other four honorees who also shared the stage of honor are Her Highness Princess Pulcherie Simpson-Abomey Princess of Benin, Mrs. Mojubaolu Olufunke Okome-founder of #bringBackOurGirlsNYC, Mrs. Jacqueline Fox-Pascal- former Director of Citywide Asthma Initiative and Mrs. Evelyn Renea Williams- cancer survivor.

http://www.princessmariaamor.com

