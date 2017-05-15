 
The Big 5 Construct Egypt to debut in Cairo in 2018

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa to bring most successful construction brand to Egypt
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- May 21, 2017 - dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a leading international exhibitions com-pany, is bringing its most successful construction event to Cairo, with The Big 5 Construct Egypt scheduled to
debut in 2018

The Big 5 Construct Egypt will take place at the New Cairo Exhibition Centre - on 15-17 Sep-tember 2018 and will showcase the innovative products, technologies and services of hundreds of exhibitors, more than 70 percent of whom are expected to be international.

"With $140bn worth of projects awarded and due for construction, Egypt, and its 93 million people, represents a market with huge potential for the industry," said Andy White – Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events. Big numbers drawing international attention include the $45bn set aside for the Capital City Project, the $40bn earmarked for affordable housing plus a further $11.2bn to be spread across three other housing projects, and the $3.5bn set to be invest-ed in Cairo's metro system.

"It's figures like these that have helped to convince our base of international exhibitors that  Egypt will be one of the fastest growing export markets for their international operations over the next two years," said White.

As with other events in The Big 5 portfolio, The Big 5 Construct Egypt will place a significant focus on content. This will provide the professional audience of architects, consultants, contrac-tors, developers and engineers with the chance to advance their knowledge through free-to-attend educational events that will take place alongside the exhibition.

In addition, CPD certified workshops will explore key issues within the Egyptian construction market, while practical seminars and live demonstrations will showcase innovative solutions and thinking around common challenges. This free to attend educational programme will help make The Big 5 Construct Egypt an indispensable part of the construction industry's calendar.

The newest addition to dmg event's activity on the African continent follows the successful launch of The Big 5 Construct East Africa, which took place in Kenya last November and The Big 5 Construct North Africa which took place in April this year All these events are part of a wider expansion that has seen dmg events geo-adapt its construction and hospitality brands, fine tuning their offer to suit specific markets in Asia, the Middle East and now Africa. Over the last six years this strategy has seen the Big 5 events rolled out in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, Indo-nesia, East Africa and North Africa.

"The Big 5 has run successfully in Dubai for more than 30 years. The new launch into Egypt, a rapidly expanding construction market where our brand is already really well known, seems like a very natural progression for our team," said Matt Denton – President, dmg events. "Adapting our market leading event brands to new geographies is a central strategy for dmg events as we explore fresh ways to expand our reach, while finding new audiences for our most successful ex-hibitions and their loyal exhibitors."
