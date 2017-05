Congruity Capital Partners partners with AMT for project

Contact

-- Congruity Capital Partners has agreed to fund a project in Orlando, FL with AMT, Inc. Additionally, the maglev train technology that AMT has will be used to complete two projects that Congruity Capital Partners will be doing in the United States. Managing partner Charles Bruce Ferguson of Congruity Capital Partners stated, "AMT has a maglev train solution that is financially more viable for the projects that we are looking at that actually helps move people faster and more environmentally friendly than normal public transportation options. We are looking forward to working together and having a US maglev solution operating commercially here in the United States."This agreement will allow for the expansion of services in several cities with for transportation needs that will be environementally friendly and energy efficient. Congruity Capital Partners is looking forward to working with AMT on these projects as well as additional extensions to other projects and cities. This will be a longterm relationship.AMT, Inc. - http://american- maglev.com Congruity Capital Partners - http://www.congruitycapitalpartners.com/