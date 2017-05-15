 
News By Tag
* Transportation
* Maglev
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21201918171615


Congruity Capital Partners partners with AMT for project

 
NEW YORK - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Congruity Capital Partners has agreed to fund a project in Orlando, FL with AMT, Inc. Additionally, the maglev train technology that AMT has will be used to complete two projects that Congruity Capital Partners will be doing in the United States. Managing partner Charles Bruce Ferguson of Congruity Capital Partners stated, "AMT has a maglev train solution that is financially more viable for the projects that we are looking at that actually helps move people faster and more environmentally friendly than normal public transportation options. We are looking forward to working together and having a US maglev solution operating commercially here in the United States."

This agreement will allow for the expansion of services in several cities with for transportation needs that will be environementally friendly and energy efficient. Congruity Capital Partners is looking forward to working with AMT on these projects as well as additional extensions to other projects and cities.  This will be a longterm relationship.

AMT, Inc. - http://american-maglev.com

Congruity Capital Partners - http://www.congruitycapitalpartners.com/

Contact
Congruity Capital Partners
Charles Bruce Ferguson
***@ccpfinance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ccpfinance.com Email Verified
Tags:Transportation, Maglev
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share