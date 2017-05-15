News By Tag
Tega Industries Limited Manufacturing Efficient and Quality Hydrocyclones
The hydrocyclones manufactured by Tega Industries Limited improve operation time manifold. They are highly efficient and consume less power. The products have received praise from all quarters of the industry.
"Our hydrocylcones manufactured follow the PExCEL theory that highlights the key features of the product. It stands for power saving, extra capacity, efficiency and life," said the company's spokesperson.
He further added, "All our products are manufactured as per international standards. At first, we analyze and identify the present functioning of the auxiliaries of a unit and find out the reasons hindering the work. Our aim is to bring constant innovation in our products and services."
The hydrocyclones manufactured by the firm come with a host of features. They consume less power and have high wear life. They have a unique design to reduce power consumption and pump size.
Designed with alfa value ranging from 3.7 to 4.1, the hydrocyclones operate with consistent separation efficiency. Thanks to the corrosion and superior modular liners, the hydrocyclones have high wear life and less downtime. The products manufactured are:
· Tega Classification Hydrocyclones
· Tega De-Slimming/
· Tega Beneficiation Hydrocyclones
· Column Floatation
· Hydrocyclone Arrangements
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/
For more information, contact:
Tega Industries Limited
147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
