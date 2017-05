From Aec Hackathon To Market - Builderbox.io - Is Live

Cloud- Based- Construction- Management- Software

Contact

Vishal Porwal

***@builderbox.io Vishal Porwal

End

-- Seeking to dramatically improve productivity and team collaboration on Construction Projects, Builderbox, Inc. has launched their Cloud Construction Project Management and Mobile Platform: Builderbox.io - a set of People-Centric tools that use Social Media-Like behaviors and Lean Construction workflows to engage users and capture Project Knowledge to turn Architecture, Engineering and Construction professionals into Productivity Heroes.The brainchild of Vishal Porwal, a Construction Project Engineer, Builderbox.io is the culmination of five years of research and development in the Project Management automation, and digitalization arena. Vishal was joined by Construction Innovation Executive David de Yarza in March of 2014 at the second ever AEC Hackathon (1.1) organized at Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The team formed over the weekend was awarded the 2nd place for the Best Open BIM Project award for the use of Open Standards, and 3rd place overall project.Following the Hackathon, Vishal and David stayed in touch and continued to work on developing the platform. Company CEO David de Yarza recounts: "We wanted to make our Digital Work as easy and satisfying as our Digital Life, and at some point we realized, we were on to something that we could not just keep to ourselves." And in late 2016 the company was formed to bring Builderbox.io to market.Hallmarks of the Builderbox philosophy are:• Ease of Use• Knowledge Sharing• Frictionless Construction Project Digitization Using Mobile and Cloud Technologies• Automation of Repetitive Tasks• Intelligent Personal Assistance• A Transparent and Fair Pricing StructureCollaborate Effectively, Document Everything, Make Data Driven Decisions with Builderbox.Learn more at: https://www.builderbox.io