NBC Weatherman Fritz Coleman Guests on Animal Radio
Comedian and NBC Weatherman Fritz Coleman will be guest hosting America's most-listened-to pet talk, Animal Radio, on May 27th.
Fritz Coleman is celebrating 35 years at KNBC Los Angeles after being discovered doing stand-up at Hollywood's Comedy Store. In addition to forecasting L.A. weather, he travels the country doing his one man comedy show.
Fritz will be doing a special stand-up show to benefit Actors and Others for Animals, a Los Angeles based non-profit focused on reducing the homeless animal population through spay and neuter education. Tickets are available for the July 23rd fundraiser at the historic El Portal Theater in North Hollywood.
Fritz says, "The key to being a weatherman on television is to suffer public humiliation gracefully."
"We're overjoyed to have this iconic legend talking about his pets and his devotion to animal welfare," says co-host Hal Abrams, "Fritz is so genuine about his concern for our furry-friends that it simply doesn't matter if his weather forecast is right or not."
Fritz Coleman's guest spot can be heard on this special national broadcast May 27th, and rebroadcast on the 28th, on 133 AM-FM stations across the nation, including flagship KOST 103.5 Los Angeles. Visit http://AnimalRadio.com to find a local affiliate. This special program can also be heard on the Animal Radio App for iPhone and Android, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, TuneIn and iTunes.
