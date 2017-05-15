Country(s)
Mom Rejected By Publishers Finds Success With Solo Venture
Children's Book About Inclusion Big Hit With Kids AND Parents
In this adorable children's book, writer and blogger Adiba Nelson set out to not only create a book that her daughter could see herself in, but also a book that could help typically-abled children see that children like her daughter aren't so different from them, even though they may look different. Inadvertently, the book has also helped parents start the conversation around special needs, and keep it on a child-friendly level.
"The book has gone on to have more of a life than I could have imagined," Adiba says. "I initially wrote it as just a book for my daughter, but was convinced rather quickly to self-publish it when I was turned down for representation by numerous literary agents because they felt the book was "too niche". I couldn't understand what about this book, or my child, was "too niche" to warrant representation. Proving the adage "necessity is the mother of invention" to be true, Adiba decided she needed to write and publish the book herself if it was to ever see the light of day. Consequently "Meet ClaraBelle Blue", a book that highlights the child rather than the child's disability, was born, and has sold over 1000 copies (independently)
Children of all abilities and races can relate to the story's main character as they read about her making interesting "snacks" for her mom, trying to help with laundry, and playing her favorite childhood game, Duck Duck Goose. However, it is the sweet, touching end of the book that really drives the story home, for children and parents alike. Adiba says she often has a hard time keeping it together when she gets to the last few pages of her book while reading it to her daughter, or to the groups of children she frequently visits in schools.
If you'd like to add "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" to your child's collection, you can currently find the book available online at Barnes & Noble (online), Amazon, and on the book's website, www.clarabelleblue.com.
