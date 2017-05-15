Mom Rejected By Publishers Finds Success With Solo Venture Children's Book About Inclusion Big Hit With Kids AND Parents Meet ClaraBelle Blue TUCSON, Ariz. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" is currently the only children's book featuring a young African-American girl with special needs on the cover, and once you read the book you quickly discover that it is the only book of its nature. It is easy to see why and how "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" has quickly become a favorite in households across the country. With the story's over-arching theme of "ClaraBelle Blue is JUST LIKE YOU", and the beautifully drawn (and often hilarious) images, parents have had a hard time convincing their kids to pick a different book to read at bedtime.



In this adorable children's book, writer and blogger Adiba Nelson set out to not only create a book that her daughter could see herself in, but also a book that could help typically-abled children see that children like her daughter aren't so different from them, even though they may look different. Inadvertently, the book has also helped parents start the conversation around special needs, and keep it on a child-friendly level.



"The book has gone on to have more of a life than I could have imagined," Adiba says. "I initially wrote it as just a book for my daughter, but was convinced rather quickly to self-publish it when I was turned down for representation by numerous literary agents because they felt the book was "too niche". I couldn't understand what about this book, or my child, was "too niche" to warrant representation. Proving the adage "necessity is the mother of invention" to be true, Adiba decided she needed to write and publish the book herself if it was to ever see the light of day. Consequently "Meet ClaraBelle Blue", a book that highlights the child rather than the child's disability, was born, and has sold over 1000 copies (independently) to date.



Children of all abilities and races can relate to the story's main character as they read about her making interesting "snacks" for her mom, trying to help with laundry, and playing her favorite childhood game, Duck Duck Goose. However, it is the sweet, touching end of the book that really drives the story home, for children and parents alike. Adiba says she often has a hard time keeping it together when she gets to the last few pages of her book while reading it to her daughter, or to the groups of children she frequently visits in schools.



If you'd like to add "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" to your child's collection, you can currently find the book available online at Barnes & Noble (online), Amazon, and on the book's website,



Contact

Adiba Nelson

520.373.7563

***@clarabelleblue.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12641277/1 Adiba Nelson520.373.7563 End -- "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" is currently the only children's book featuring a young African-American girl with special needs on the cover, and once you read the book you quickly discover that it is the only book of its nature. It is easy to see why and how "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" has quickly become a favorite in households across the country. With the story's over-arching theme of "ClaraBelle Blue is JUST LIKE YOU", and the beautifully drawn (and often hilarious) images, parents have had a hard time convincing their kids to pick a different book to read at bedtime.In this adorable children's book, writer and blogger Adiba Nelson set out to not only create a book that her daughter could see herself in, but also a book that could help typically-abled children see that children like her daughter aren't so different from them, even though they may look different. Inadvertently, the book has also helped parents start the conversation around special needs, and keep it on a child-friendly level."The book has gone on to have more of a life than I could have imagined," Adiba says. "I initially wrote it as just a book for my daughter, but was convinced rather quickly to self-publish it when I was turned down for representation by numerous literary agents because they felt the book was "too niche". I couldn't understand what about this book, or my child, was "too niche" to warrant representation. Proving the adage "necessity is the mother of invention" to be true, Adiba decided she needed to write and publish the book herself if it was to ever see the light of day. Consequently "Meet ClaraBelle Blue", a book that highlights the child rather than the child's disability, was born, and has sold over 1000 copies (independently)to date.Children of all abilities and races can relate to the story's main character as they read about her making interesting "snacks" for her mom, trying to help with laundry, and playing her favorite childhood game, Duck Duck Goose. However, it is the sweet, touching end of the book that really drives the story home, for children and parents alike. Adiba says she often has a hard time keeping it together when she gets to the last few pages of her book while reading it to her daughter, or to the groups of children she frequently visits in schools.If you'd like to add "Meet ClaraBelle Blue" to your child's collection, you can currently find the book available online at Barnes & Noble (online), Amazon, and on the book's website, www.clarabelleblue.com Source : RocketChair Productions Email : ***@clarabelleblue.com Tags : Children , Special Needs , Inclusion Industry : Books Location : Tucson - Arizona - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number RocketChair Productions PRs Arizona Mom Of Child With Special Needs Authors Children's Book Highlighting Children's Similarities Rather Than Their Differences

