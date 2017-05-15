 
News By Tag
* Brian Danzinger
* Green Bay
* Concordia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Green Bay
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21201918171615

Brian Danzinger Awarded MBA Faculty Member of the Year

Concordia MBA Instructor Brian Danzinger was awarded the Batterman School of Business MBA Faculty Member of the Year
 
 
brian-danzinger
brian-danzinger
GREEN BAY, Wis. - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Concordia MBA Faculty Member Brian Danzinger was named the Batterman School of Business 2017 MBA Faculty Member of the Year.  Each year the MBA students are invited to nominate faculty for this award for their contributions in and outside of the classroom. Students shared stories and comments on Dr. Danzinger's remarkable ability to engage students and create a one of a kind learning environment for the adult professional.

Dr. Danzinger, who teaches at the Green Bay and Appleton campuses, emphasized the value of "lifelong learning" and encourages students to share their real world experiences in the classroom.

The Batterman School of Business emboldens a global network of transformational and collaborative Christian leaders, dedicated faculty, entrepreneurial students, and active alumni who come together to create maximum social impact through ethical practice, innovation and service. Concordia University has received specialized accreditation for its business programs through the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE) located at 11374 Strang Line Road in Lenexa, Kansas, USA.

For more information, visit http://www.briandanzinger.com
End
Source:Brian Danzinger - District 11
Email:***@briandanzinger.com Email Verified
Tags:Brian Danzinger, Green Bay, Concordia
Industry:Education
Location:Green Bay - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brian Danzinger - Green Bay News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share