Brian Danzinger Awarded MBA Faculty Member of the Year

-- Concordia MBA Faculty Member Brian Danzinger was named the Batterman School of Business 2017 MBA Faculty Member of the Year. Each year the MBA students are invited to nominate faculty for this award for their contributions in and outside of the classroom. Students shared stories and comments on Dr. Danzinger's remarkable ability to engage students and create a one of a kind learning environment for the adult professional.Dr. Danzinger, who teaches at the Green Bay and Appleton campuses, emphasized the value of "lifelong learning" and encourages students to share their real world experiences in the classroom.The Batterman School of Business emboldens a global network of transformational and collaborative Christian leaders, dedicated faculty, entrepreneurial students, and active alumni who come together to create maximum social impact through ethical practice, innovation and service. Concordia University has received specialized accreditation for its business programs through the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE) located at 11374 Strang Line Road in Lenexa, Kansas, USA.For more information, visit http://www.briandanzinger.com