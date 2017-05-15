News By Tag
Brian Danzinger Awarded MBA Faculty Member of the Year
Concordia MBA Instructor Brian Danzinger was awarded the Batterman School of Business MBA Faculty Member of the Year
Dr. Danzinger, who teaches at the Green Bay and Appleton campuses, emphasized the value of "lifelong learning" and encourages students to share their real world experiences in the classroom.
The Batterman School of Business emboldens a global network of transformational and collaborative Christian leaders, dedicated faculty, entrepreneurial students, and active alumni who come together to create maximum social impact through ethical practice, innovation and service. Concordia University has received specialized accreditation for its business programs through the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE) located at 11374 Strang Line Road in Lenexa, Kansas, USA.
