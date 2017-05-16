 
As if by magic canine fills bucket with bucks at Monroe County Friends of Animals Gala

Max A Pooch spokes canine for throwaway dogs entices donors to fill a plastic bucket with more than $300 in donations as amazed audience watches!
 
 
Canine cleans up litter and then collects more than $300 in donation pail.
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Max A Pooch the black Lab who turns green performed at the Monroe County Friends of Animals fundraising gala recently held at the Tellico Village Yacht Club in Tellico Village, Tennessee.

The popular Canine Superhero of the Environment and Spokes Canine for throwaway dogs and cats is a popular attraction to the programs at recycling and animal advocacy events. He has appeared on stage and on TV  in Chicago, IL and Knoxville, TN.

"First Max demonstrates that picking up litter is so easy even a dog can do it," Says Keith Sanderson, Max's human companion. "Then I reveal the reason he hates to see things thrown away is because Max was a throwaway dog. As Max goes through his paces I make the point that he also demonstrates what great companions rescue dogs can be, and suggest anyone in the audience who is planning on adding a dog (or cat) to their household should check their local shelter."

At the recent Monroe County Friends of Animals gala titled Faces of Rescue a magic trick was added to Max's repertoire.

Max first went through his usual routine which includes demonstrating to the humans in the audience how easy it is to put litter in its place. Next he took a plastic pail in his mouth by its handle and strolled through the audience soliciting donations. As if by magic when Max completed making his rounds the generous supporters of Monroe County Friends of Animals had donated more than $300.

"It was amazing," Says Sanderson. "The pail was overflowing in no time. People  kept calling to Max so they could place more money in it. Every dollar earned at the gala by Max, and the ticket sales and the auctions will go a long way in helping homeless Monroe County cats and dogs. "

The annual Monroe County Friends of Animals Gala is one of the organization's major fund raising events, and as such is important for the orgainization to continue to help homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds from the sale of tickets to the gala, auction items and the donations Max A Pooch collected are used to   support  Monroe County Friends of Animals efforts to vet, vaccinate, spay/neuter, and rescue and adopt homeless cats and dogs in Monroe County.

According to president Walter Marshal, "Monroe County Friends and Animals has helped rescue and adopt more than 22,000 animals since we were founded in 2004. Our success is due to the hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of our supporters."

Susan Kimball chair of this year's gala adds, "There is no telling how many people and families our efforts have made happy through the addition of a cat or dog to their households."

More about Monroe County Friends of Animals: For those who would like to donate or want to more informationon  website at http://www.friendsofanimalsmc.org

MCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee. This group was created in 2004 by concerned citizens who recognized a dire need existing throughout the county for animal welfare. The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.

Keith Sanderson
Source:Monroe County Friends of Animals
Click to Share