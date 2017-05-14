News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
When was the last time you invested in yourself?
The best investment you will ever make will be in YOURSELF. The time, energy, and resources you put towards your goals, dreams and aspirations will reap a harvest greater than anything that money can buy. Identifying areas where you can maximize you
So in order to maximize who YOU are, so that we can all partake in the beauty of what you have to offer this world, and so that you can live a rich and fulfilling life, you MUST make the necessary investments in yourself.
Now, let me pause and say this…I am not talking about the time and money spent on hair care, shopping, manicures, pedicures, and spa treatments because they all have their place.
I am talking about something much greater. I am talking about investments in the areas of personal and professional development.
7 Powerful Ways to Invest in Your Growth
• Honor your intuition. Some people call it intuition, others call it "The Holy Spirit". It is that small still voice within all of us. It is the voice that guides us, that gut feeling that we sometimes quiet because of outside influences, or other voices. Most often, that inner voice is what leads us to our best selves, so don't ignore it.
• Cultivate your creativity. We all have this beautifully amazing creativity within us. Don't shy away from an opportunity to do something new and different simply because you've never seen it done before. There is a reason why it's never been done before, and it is because the universe is waiting for YOU to produce it.
• Build your confidence. The best way to overcome fear is to do the VERY THING that you are afraid to do. Continue to do what you are afraid to do, over and over again, until it becomes a part of your DNA.
• Choose happiness. Happiness is truly a choice, your choice. You can decide to happy everyday, no matter what happens, no matter what doesn't happen.
• Build and work on your bucket list. Plan that trip, visit another country, attend a seminar, schedule that important meeting. By being intentional about writing it down on your calendar, you make room in your life for what is most important to you.
• Read books about where you want to be. If your desire is to create more money, read books about creating more money. If your desire is to attract love, read books about attracting love. When you focus your energy on what you want, you will draw into your life more of what you truly desire.
• Hire a coach (http://www.drjackijones.com/
Media Contact
Dr. Jacki Jones
***@drjackijones.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse