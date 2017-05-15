News By Tag
Metro Detroit Commercial Cleaning Service Provider
Allen Maintenance Inc.out ranks competitors in Metro Detroit commercial cleaning industry this summer.
Building maintenance and janitorial services require professionally qualified trained people who possess a passion to pay close attention to details. After all, today's commercial business environments endure a tremendous level of bacteria growth that can only be defeated with the use of approved EPA products.
Allen Maintenance Inc., focuses on eliminating dirt and germs that collect on desktop surfaces, computer keyboards, behind computer monitors, and in hard to reach areas.
In addition, Allen Maintenance Inc. staff pays close attention to effectively clean restrooms and office kitchen areas, where bacteria and germs easily build up.
Service also include: removal of daily trash pile-up, sanitation of door knob hands, walls, light fixture areas, and mopping and vacuuming floors i.e., tile, granite, and marble.
Allen Maintenance Inc., offers the best competitive prices and free estimates. To learn how this 25-year-old corporation, currently headquartered in Lincoln Park, MI., can help your office shine this summer, call their office at 313.383.4840. Or, log on to their Web site at www.allenmaintenanceinc.com
Or, http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com
Media Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
