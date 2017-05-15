 
News By Tag
* Michigan
* Detroit
* Michigan cleaning services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lincoln Park
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21201918171615


Metro Detroit Commercial Cleaning Service Provider

Allen Maintenance Inc.out ranks competitors in Metro Detroit commercial cleaning industry this summer.
 
 
Metro Detroit Best Commercial Cleaning Services
Metro Detroit Best Commercial Cleaning Services
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Making a commercial cleaning difference around Metro Detroit area business districts is what Allen Maintenance Inc. thrives to do this summer season.

Building maintenance and janitorial services require professionally qualified trained people who possess a passion to pay close attention to details. After all, today's commercial business environments endure a tremendous level of bacteria growth that can only be defeated with the use of approved EPA products.

Allen Maintenance Inc., focuses on eliminating dirt and germs that collect on desktop surfaces, computer keyboards, behind computer monitors, and in hard to reach areas.

In addition, Allen Maintenance Inc. staff pays close attention to effectively clean restrooms and office kitchen areas, where bacteria and germs easily build up.

Service also include: removal of daily trash pile-up, sanitation of door knob hands, walls, light fixture areas, and mopping and vacuuming floors i.e., tile, granite, and marble.

Allen Maintenance Inc., offers the best competitive prices and free estimates. To learn how this 25-year-old corporation, currently headquartered in Lincoln Park, MI., can help your office shine this summer, call their office at 313.383.4840. Or, log on to their Web site at www.allenmaintenanceinc.com

Or, http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com

Media Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
End
Source:Allen Maintenance Inc.
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Michigan, Detroit, Michigan cleaning services
Industry:Business
Location:Lincoln Park - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allen Maintenance Janitorial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share