Country(s)
Industry News
718 Design Studio Vows to Raise Awareness of Eczema
It is estimated that in Canada, between two and five million people have eczema. However, it is not a commonly mentioned disease amongst the population. The founders of 718 Design Studio hope to change this behavior. "We hope with this campaign we get more people talking about the condition," said co-founder Sharon Huang. "T-shirts are a great way to carry out that message and to start conversations."
Babies have one of the highest chances of developing eczema. Parents have tried every treatments and prevention methods, just to be told there is no cure, and the true cause may never be known. The founders of 718 Design Studio are also parents to their eczema toddler. "It's frustrated no matter how hard you try, it just won't go away," said co-founder Andy Cheung. "Ever since our son was diagnosed with eczema as an infant, it limits us on what we can cook and where we can go. It hurts to see our son itches so much and we had to stop him from scratching. Talking to other parents with similar situation, we all have our own 'formula for success', but usually it doesn't work when applying to your own kid. A more reliable and permanent cure is needed."
The idea of creating the eczema campaign came up as the founders were developing The Plausible Puffins, a comic series about family and work issues. They realized how everyday family issues need a voice and what is more appropriate than their own struggles at home. More people needs to understand the significance and impact of the disease. They spent the past few months designing the t-shirt, sourcing for a manufacturer, and preparing for the campaign. Now that the campaign has launched, they need all the support they can get to raise enough funds to cause an impact.
Please visit the campaign page for more details.
About 718 Design Studio
718 Design Studio is a creative media company in Whitby, Ontario. The company creates visual designs and entertainment such as comics and apparels. It aims to provide enjoyment to life and turn issues one can relates into laughable matter.
Contact
Andy Cheung
info@718d.ca
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse